Next Chelsea manager: Liam Rosenior contract length revealed as Blues appointment confirmed

By Darren Plant | 06 Jan 2026 10:46 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 10:53

Chelsea have confirmed that they have appointed Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior as their new head coach.

On a busy Tuesday morning, Rosenior held a press conference in France to confirm that he planned on leaving Stade de la Meinau for Stamford Bridge.

Rosenior revealed at the media briefing that BlueCo - who own both clubs - expressing a desire to appoint him as Enzo Maresca's successor had come as "a very nice surprise".

Within hours of the press conference in France, Chelsea released a statement to announce that the formalities had been completed.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Rosenior handed surprise contract by Chelsea

Maresca departed Chelsea on New Year's Day having only reached the 18-month point of a five-year deal that was signed in the summer of 2024.

Rather than err on the side of caution, BlueCo has opted to hand Rosenior a six-and-a-half year deal until 2032.

Speaking on his appointment, Rosenior told the club's official website: "I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of Chelsea Football Club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies.

"My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies. To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.

"I believe deeply in teamwork, unity, togetherness and working for one another, and those values will be at the heart of everything we do. They will be the foundation of our success.

"I am excited to work with this extremely talented group of players and staff, to build strong connections on and off the pitch, and to create an environment where everyone feels united and driven by the same goal.

"There is a real hunger to win, and I will give everything, every single day, to help this team compete and win at the very highest level to make everyone connected and proud to be a part of Chelsea Football Club."

© Imago / Werner Schmitt

Will Rosenior take charge of Chelsea against Fulham?

Chelsea are back in action on Wednesday night when they face Fulham - one of Rosenior's former clubs - in a Premier League fixture at Craven Cottage.

However, while there has currently been no official confirmation from Chelsea, the expectation is that Rosenior will not take charge of the Blues in the West London derby.

Rosenior is likely to be in the stands as Under-21s boss Calum McFarlane takes charge of his second game, just three days after making his senior managerial bow with a 1-1 draw at Manchester City.

Saturday's FA Cup third round tie at Charlton Athletic is scheduled to be Rosenior's first game in the Chelsea dugout.