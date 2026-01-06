Next Chelsea manager: Liam Rosenior reveals whether he plans to leave Strasbourg for Stamford Bridge

By Darren Plant | 06 Jan 2026 09:51 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 09:52

Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior has held a press conference to reveal that he has accepted an offer to become the new Chelsea head coach.

Since Enzo Maresca mutually parted ways with the Premier League side on New Year's Day, Rosenior has been the odds-on-favourite to replace him.

Despite overseeing Strasbourg's 1-1 draw at Nice on Saturday, the London-born 41-year-old was in England on Sunday ahead of discussions with Chelsea.

Both clubs being owned by BlueCo has ultimately aided the process, yet no official announcement from Chelsea has effectively ensured that Under-21s boss Calum McFarlane will remain in charge for Wednesday's Premier League fixture at Fulham.

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday morning, Rosenior publicly addressed the situation and confirmed that he plans to accept Chelsea's contract offer.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Rosenior says "I cannot turn down Chelsea"

While expressing his love for Strasbourg, Rosenior claimed that he was not in a position to reject the chance to become Chelsea boss.

He said: "I was given permission to speak to one of the biggest sporting clubs in the world. It looks like I am going to be the next manager of that football club.

"The last 18 months have been a joy and the best of my professional career. I have met some incredible people and created some incredible memories and made history.

"None of that happens without the investment of our ownership and hard work of our president.

"I have had interest from many clubs, including Champions League clubs, which I have always been open with to [our president] Marc [Keller] and our ownership.

"I will love this club for the rest of my life but I cannot turn down Chelsea."

Rosenior added: "I haven't signed yet, I have agreed verbally with Chelsea. It's really important, this is different to anything anyone has ever done - nobody has made a statement before they have signed a contract.

"Everything is agreed and it will probably go through in the next few hours. I'm here because I care about this club and I felt it was right to answer your questions physically here today before I move on."

© Imago

What next for Rosenior, Chelsea and Strasbourg?

As mentioned, Chelsea are in action when they take on Fulham - one of Rosenior's former clubs - at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

However, McFarlane, on the back of overseeing his first senior managerial game with a 1-1 draw at Manchester City, will remain in his temporary role for that fixture.

Rosenior's first match as Chelsea head coach is scheduled to be Saturday's FA Cup third round tie at Charlton Athletic.

Meanwhile, reports have indicated that Chelsea will not make a formal announcement regarding Rosenior until Strasbourg have his successor in place.

On Sunday evening, it was claimed that ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Gary O'Neil was one of the frontrunners for the position.