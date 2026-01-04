Next Chelsea manager: Englishman a 'contender' to replace Liam Rosenior at Strasbourg

By Darren Plant | 04 Jan 2026 21:35

Strasbourg have reportedly identified an English manager as a potential replacement for Liam Rosenior.

Since Enzo Maresca departed Chelsea earlier this week, Rosenior has been heavily linked with a switch between BlueCo-owned clubs.

Despite Blues Under-21 boss Calum McFarlane guiding the club to a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Sunday, it is expected to be his only Premier League match in charge.

As per a number of reports, Rosenior has already arrived in London ahead with the likelihood being that he will soon be confirmed as Maresca's successor.

However, according to The Athletic, that announcement will not be made until Strasbourg have secured a replacement.

© Imago

Strasbourg interested in former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss

Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian has claimed that Gary O'Neil has emerged as a contender for the Strasbourg job.

O'Neil has been out of work since he was sacked by Wolverhampton Wanderers in December 2024, but he is known to be waiting for his next opportunity.

The 42-year-old pulled out of the running to return to Molineux in November, while he has also been linked with jobs in the Championship.

Nevertheless, it appears that he may soon have a decision to make over a move to France as Strasbourg and BlueCo look to move quickly.

Strasbourg currently sit in seventh position in the Ligue 1 table and have already booked a place in the last 16 of the Conference League.

© Imago

Would O'Neil say no to Strasbourg?

While O'Neil has keeping Bournemouth and Wolves in the Premier League on his CV, his achievements there have not secured him a higher-profile job.

Although O'Neil is known to have rejected openings to return to the dugout, the chance to manage Strasbourg may prove too tempting to turn down.

Not only would he be broadening his horizons, he will recognise that there is a potential pathway to becoming Chelsea boss in the future.