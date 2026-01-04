Man City 1-1 Chelsea: Calum McFarlane explains tactical tweak that earned Blues deserved draw at Etihad Stadium

By Darren Plant | 04 Jan 2026 20:58 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 20:58

Interim head coach Calum McFarlane has explained the tactical tweaks that he made to help Chelsea earn a 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Sunday.

Just three days after the departure of Enzo Maresca, the Blues and McFarlane were tasked with trying to earn something from Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad Stadium.

City established a half-time lead through Tijjani Reijnders's strike, only for Enzo Fernandez to level the game deep into added-on time to secure a deserved point for the visitors.

The result ensures that Chelsea end the weekend in fifth place in the Premier League table, albeit 11 points adrift of Man City in second position.

McFarlane reveals how he countered surprise Guardiola selection

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, McFarlane revealed that Guardiola's choice of Reijnders in a role on the left-hand side of the pitch had taken him by surprise.

Nevertheless, it allowed McFarlane - usually the club's Under-21 coach - to introduce new players into the game, reserving particular praise for Andrey Santos and Liam Delap.

He said: "We didn't expect them to shape up the way they did in the first half. With the No.5 on the top line, we prepared slightly differently. So then they had a lot of control and we were getting pinned back.

"With Estevao and Pedro [Neto] getting pinned back to defend in a back five at times, which means that they have so much control and so much rhythm. So that's not how we wanted the game to look.

"So we made a change at half-time to go more man-for-man against the ball and to be able to get more pressure and disrupt their rhythm and hopefully force them to go a little bit longer.

"I also think Andrey Santos coming on at half-time and moving Enzo [Fernandez] up one. I thought Andrey was exceptional. I thought he really, really controlled the middle of the pitch. So I think in terms of in possession and out of possession, the shape change really helped us and the sub we made.

"And then I thought Liam [Delap] was a good sub as well. I thought Liam gave us a really good outlet to go a little bit more direct and occupy the centre-halves. But I think the most impressive thing is probably the players.

"One-nil down at the Etihad, interim manager, players falling ill on the day of the game, the day before the game, all the change. And for them to regroup and take that information on and execute it, speaks volumes about the characters we have at this club. Young players in those moments, they may crumble, but I thought they were exceptional second half."

What next for McFarlane and Chelsea?

Reports have emerged on Sunday evening that Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior is already in London and likely to be formally confirmed as Maresca's successor on Monday.

That would leave the Englishman with just two days to prepare Chelsea for the West London derby at Fulham - one of his former clubs - on Wednesday night.