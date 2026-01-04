Manchester City vs. Brighton: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Jan 2026 21:33

For the second time in the 2025-26 Premier League season, Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion will come face-to-face on Wednesday night.

The Citizens will be aiming to get their revenge after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign, while the Seagulls are hoping to extend their unbeaten run in this fixture to four games.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion kick off?

Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion kicks off at 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 7.

The clash is one of six Premier League games commencing at that exact time, a list that also includes Fulham vs. Chelsea and Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa.

Where is Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion being played?

Manchester City welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Etihad Stadium, where the Citizens have remained unbeaten since late November, when they lost 2-0 to Bayer Leverkusen.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion in the UK

TV channels

Fans can catch the action on the Sky Sports Main Event channel, as part of Sky's commitment to show a whopping 215 live games this season.

Online streaming

The Sky Go and Sky Sports app will offer mobile, laptop and tablet streaming for Sky customers, but those without a TV package can also watch on NOW TV.

A day pass costs £14.99, while a monthly subscription will set you back £30.99 a month, and the service can be accessed on phones, computers, games consoles and smart TVs.

Highlights

The Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel will post highlights shortly after full time, and they will also be available on the club accounts and the Sky Sports website.

Viewers can also watch the best of the action on Match of the Day, which starts at 10.40pm on BBC One on Wednesday night.

What is at stake for Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion?

Manchester City have fallen six points behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table after recording back-to-back draws, being held 0-0 by Sunderland before conceding a devastating 94th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea last time out.

Hoping to avoid slipping any further behind the Gunners, Man City will be eager to pick up a much-needed victory against the Seagulls.

Meanwhile, Brighton are hoping to make it four consecutive games undefeated against Manchester City, having recorded two wins and one draw in their last three meetings.