Xavi is Morocco's top priority to replace Regragui ahead of World Cup

Four months before the World Cup, the Moroccan national team are experiencing an internal crisis that could culminate in a change of command. The Moroccan Football Federation have announced a meeting for Thursday after issuing a statement about the future of head coach Walid Regragui.

According to Afrik Foot, the coach has already informed the Federation's management of his departure. He has also reportedly already said goodbye to the team at the Mohammed VI Sports Complex in Sale.

According to journalist Ilyes Kaddouri, the former Wydad Casablanca coach was surprised by the Federation's statement denying that he would be leaving his post.

Regragui 'mentally exhausted' after AFCON final defeat

"Walid Regragui's likely departure is entirely his own decision. He seems mentally exhausted after Morocco's defeat in the Africa Cup of Nations final at home, which he himself described as 'the opportunity of a lifetime,' given that Morocco have been desperately seeking an African title for 50 years," explained journalist Romain Lantheaume of Afrik Foot.

The coach's desire to leave the Atlas Lions also stems from the supporters' dissatisfaction with the team's playing style, considered insufficient by Moroccans, and for failing to achieve their objectives, especially during the year they hosted the Africa Cup of Nations.

"It is important to understand that he has been the target of enormous criticism in the last two years, even during Morocco's run of 19 consecutive victories, frequently being criticised for the quality of play, considered insufficient by demanding supporters and the local media," Lantheaume added.

Lantheaume also reported that the directors themselves had not reached a consensus on the coach's future with the national team. However, the idea of a possible change of leadership closer to the World Cup was not ruled out due to Regragui's dissatisfaction with the position.

"Within the Moroccan Federation, there were several differing opinions regarding Regragui's future. However, it is difficult to arrive at a World Cup with a coach who wants to leave. Especially since, in the past, the Moroccan Federation have denied several departures, notably that of Vahid Halilhodzic, before later announcing them," he explained.

List of candidates includes Xavi

Before the meeting, the expectation, according to Ilyes Kaddouri, is that the parties will take the opportunity to formalise the termination of the contract and officially announce Regragui's departure.

Among the names being considered is that of Xavi , whose name has been linked with interest from European clubs and who reportedly rejected an offer from Chelsea. The Spaniard's last job was at Barcelona, from where he was dismissed in 2024.

However, there is another option that also emerges as a strong contender and with a higher probability of taking the position: former Moroccan international and Porto player Tarik Sektioui.

For Lantheaume, he would be an important name, as he has built a solid reputation in less than two years, leading the under-23 team to a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, the team of local players to victory in the CHAN in the summer of 2025, and the senior team (a mix of local players and Gulf expatriates) to victory in the Arab Cup at the end of 2025.

"To replace Regragui, Morocco dream of Xavi, who seems reluctant to take the job before the World Cup. However, Morocco have an exceptional group of national coaches, and the most logical option would be Sektioui. The world champion in charge of the under-20 team, Mohamed Ouahbi, also has his supporters, but he seems to be starting from a more distant position and would be considered more as an assistant," he stated.