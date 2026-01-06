Tottenham transfer news: Thomas Frank drops hint over Mathys Tel future ahead of Bournemouth clash

By Ben Sully | 06 Jan 2026 14:04 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 14:08

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has hinted that attacker Mathys Tel is unlikely to leave the club in the current transfer window.

Tel spent last season on loan at Spurs before he completed a permanent transfer from Bayern Munich in the summer.

The 20-year-old has struggled for regular playing time under Frank this term, having been restricted to just four starts in 13 Premier League appearances.

The Frenchman put in a bright display in Sunday's draw with Sunderland, but his lack of game time has led to speculation about whether he could be sent out on loan in the current window.

Frank drops hint over Tel future

Frank has now indicated that Tel is unlikely to depart following Brennan Johnson's move to Crystal Palace and the news that Mohammed Kudus is struggling with an injury issue ahead of Wednesday's clash with Bournemouth.

“I think it’s pretty fair to say that we are maybe a little bit short on offensive options," Frank said in his pre-match press conference.

"I think also it’s fair, there’s no one who’s really grabbed that shirt on the left-hand side, so I think that’s definitely up for grabs.

"I think it was a positive performance from Mathys. I think he did some positive things and got into good situations.

“Let’s see what will happen against Bournemouth, but it’s also that fine balance of giving some players the trust for a run of games, so they can maybe hopefully find a bit of rhythm and also increase their performance level.

“Then the tactical approach of the opponents, which players fit to that and get the right mix and balance in the team, but Matty in general was positive.”

Should Spurs consider Tel loan exit?

Tel has struggled for regular game time and consistent performance levels during his time in north London.

The 20-year-old can be a useful option from the bench, but he is not quite ready to be a regular starter for Frank's side and ideally would benefit from the chance to develop his game out on loan.

However, a loan exit is unlikely to take place unless Spurs recruit at least one new attacker before the end of the transfer window.

In regard to wide options, Tel and Wilson Odobert are Frank's only fit options, with Kudus a doubt for Wednesday and Dejan Kulusevski working his way back from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.