Preview: Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzen - prediction, team news, lineups

17 Feb 2026

Panathinaikos host Viktoria Plzen in Marousi for the second time in the Europa League campaign, as the two sides lock horns in the first leg of their knockout playoff tie on Thursday.

The pair previously crossed paths in December on matchday six of the league phase, playing out a goalless draw in what was their first-ever meeting.

Match preview

A man advantage from just after the half-hour mark, a huge share of possession and a total of 17 shots — four of which were on target — all counted for little as Panathinaikos shared the spoils with Plzen, a result that began a run of stalemates to end the league phase.

Draws against Ferencvaros (1–1) and Roma (1–1) on matchdays seven and eight, respectively, eventually saw the Shamrock neither win nor lose in each of their final three matches of the eight-game stage following an all-or-nothing trend in their opening five fixtures (W3, L2).

Having finished 20th in the league-phase standings, Rafael Benitez’s side missed out on the automatic spots by four points while securing a playoff place thanks to a three-point cushion above the elimination line.

That leaves Panathinaikos preparing for just their second appearance in the Europa League knockout rounds following their last-16 exit to Standard Liege in 2009–10, though they are not entirely unfamiliar with deep continental runs.

The Shamrock reached the round of 16 through the playoffs in the Conference League last season, where they bowed out to Fiorentina, and they have even gone as far as the semi-finals and quarter-finals of the Champions League in 1995–96 and 2001–02, respectively, so there is plenty to draw from in terms of European pedigree heading into Thursday’s clash.

However, recent form offers little in the way of confidence, given Panathinaikos have won just two of their last nine games across all competitions (D4, L3), with seven goals scored and 10 conceded in that stretch, reflecting an imbalance at both ends.

The most recent of that run was a 1–1 draw against AEL Larissa on Sunday, with the result leaving the Shamrock fifth in the Super League regular-season table, six points adrift of the top four, albeit with a game in hand.

This also means Benitez and Co. have found the net once or fewer in three of their last four home matches, during a span in which they have recorded just one victory (D2, L1), a stark contrast to the previous five on their own turf, where they won four and drew one.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Plzen, on the other hand, have experienced an upturn on their travels, having won each of their last four away outings, including a 2–1 victory against Sigma Olomouc at the weekend, a result which leaves Martin Hysky’s men fifth in the Czech Liga regular-season table.

Viktoria’s impressive run on the road also includes a 1–0 victory at Basel in their final fixture of the league phase, leaving them as the only side without defeat in the Europa League main stage this season.

However, their struggles to turn draws into victories ultimately proved costly in the race for a top-eight finish, as the Czech outfit recorded three wins and five draws to place 14th in the 36-team table, two points shy of the automatic qualification spots.

Bidding to reach the Europa League last 16 in back-to-back seasons, having secured direct entry last term, Plzen can be confident of taking something from Thursday’s trip, buoyed by their defensive excellence, with just three goals conceded — the fewest across Europe’s top two tiers this season.

The visitors are also unbeaten in their last nine matches across all competitions (W7, D2) and have every right to seize the initiative in Athens, having won each of their previous four outings while scoring at least twice in the most recent three.



Panathinaikos Europa League form:

L

W

W

D

D

D

Panathinaikos form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

L

D

Viktoria Plzen Europa League form:

W

D

D

D

D

W

Viktoria Plzen form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago

Panathinaikos will remain without Filip Djuricic, who has been sidelined since January, while Cyriel Dessers has not recovered from a thigh problem picked up on international duty in December.

Facundo Pellistri last featured for the Shamrock in round seven of the league phase and has since been absent from the matchday squad in each of the last six outings, while Pedro Chirivella has also been ruled out with a calf injury during that period.

Former Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has been unavailable since his January move from Watford, while Giannis Kotsiras could miss a third straight outing, with Sverrir Ingi Ingason also a doubt following his omission last time out.

Karol Swiderski is back in contention on the continental front following his suspension in the final fixture of the league phase, though Manolis Siopis, Ahmed Touba and Anastasios Bakasetas are all a booking away from a match ban.

Plzen will also have Matej Vydra back, having missed the previous European outing through suspension, while Prince Adu, Merchas Doski, Vaclav Jemelka and even manager Hysky are one yellow card away from disciplinary sanction.

Jan Paluska will continue his recovery from an injury picked up in November last year, while January arrivals Vaclav Mika and Viktor Baier are also yet to feature due to fitness issues.

Centre-forward Daniel Vasulin was absent from the matchday squad in the weekend victory at Olomouc, leaving his availability here uncertain, while Salim Lawal is also a doubt after being forced off with a knock last time out.



Panathinaikos possible starting lineup:

Lafont; Katris, Jedvaj, Palmer-Brown; Calabria, Cerin, Bakasetas, Hernandez; Taborda, Andino; Tetteh

Viktoria Plzen possible starting lineup:

Wiegele; Memic, Krcik, Jemelka, Doski; Cerv, Hrosovsky; Souare, Ladra, Visinsky; Vydra

We say: Panathinaikos 1-0 Viktoria Plzen

Considering Panathinaikos’ modest return in the final third of late and Plzen’s stringent defence on the continental front, goals are expected to be at a premium here.

That said, the hosts have not lost any of their five continental matches since Benitez took charge (W2, D3), so their resilience could prove decisive, with home advantage likely to count and a single strike potentially enough to settle the contest.



