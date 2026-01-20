Preview: Ferencvaros vs Panathinaikos - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 20 Jan 2026 15:27

Ferencvaros are set to host Panathinaikos in the Europa League on Thursday evening, with both sides looking to pick up an important victory.

The hosts currently sit sixth in the League Phase table and have not lost a single game, while the visitors are 15th and just three points off the top eight.

Match preview

Ferencvaros started their European campaign in the Champions League qualifiers, picking up wins over Noah and Ludogorets before losing to Qarabaq in the playoff round.

That defeat left them in the Europa League and Robbie Keane's side have been in excellent form in the League Phase, beating Genk, Red Bull Salzburg, Ludogorets and Rangers and drawing with Viktoria Plzen and Fenerbahce.

As a result, Ferencvaros are already assured of a spot in the playoffs and look well-placed to advance directly to the last 16, with Real Betis and Freiburg the only other unbeaten teams in the competition.

Alongside their impressive European form, Ferencvaros are second in the Hungarian League and only one point behind leaders Gyori Eto as they eye an eighth consecutive title.

The greens head into Thursday's game with five wins in their last six across all competitions and they will be raring to go after enjoying a winter break, with their last match a 1-0 win over Diosgyor on December 19.

© Imago / One Inch Productions

Panathinaikos, meanwhile, have had a mixed Europa League campaign that began with a win over Young Boys and two defeats to Go Ahead Eagles and Feyenoord.

However, they are unbeaten in Europe under Rafael Benitez, who has guided the Greek outfit to wins over Malmo and Sturm Graz and a 0-0 draw with Viktoria Plzen since taking charge in October.

Panathinaikos currently sit fifth in the Greek Super League and are nine points off the top four, although they did suffer a heavy 4-0 defeat to AEK Athens on Sunday and will be hoping to bounce back with a win over Ferencvaros.

Victory on Thursday would be a huge step towards qualification for the next round, with Panathinaikos facing a difficult clash with AS Roma in their final League Phase match next week.

Ferencvaros Europa League form:

DWWWDW

Ferencvaros form (all competitions):

WWWWLW

Panathinaikos Europa League form:

WLLWWD

Panathinaikos form (all competitions):

WWLWWL

Team News

© Imago

Ferencvaros will be without midfielder Alex Toth after he was sold to Bournemouth and top scorer Barnabas Varga, who has signed for AEK Athens.

However, former Liverpool star Naby Keita is in line to start after completing a permanent move from Wolfsburg and Elton Acolatse could lead the line alongside Bamidele Yusuf after signing from Diosgyori VTK.

Fellow new signing Mariano Gomez could start in defence with Gabor Szalai and Toon Raemaekers, while David Grof is expected to keep his place in goal with Denes Dibusz still dealing with a hand injury.

Andreas Tetteh is expected to start up front for Panathinaikos after joining from Kifisia, with former Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri and ex-Burnley star Anass Zaroury providing support out wide.

Former Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella is also set to start alongside Adam Gnezda Cerin, while Alban Lafont will line up in goal.

Ferencvaros possible starting lineup:

Grof; Gomez, Raemaekers, Szalai; Makreckis, Zachariassen, Keita, Kanichowsky, Cadu; Acolatse, Yusuf

Panathinaikos possible starting lineup:

Lafont; Calabria, Jedvaj, Touba, Kotsiras; Chirivella, Gnezda Cerin; Pellistri, Bakasetas, Zaroury; Tetteh

We say: Ferencvaros 1-0 Panathinaikos

Ferencvaros are the in-form team and we are backing them pick up an important win at home on Thursday.

