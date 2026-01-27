Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Ferencvaros: Predicted XI for final Europa League match in League Phase

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Jan 2026 18:00 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 18:27

Nottingham Forest are set to be without seven players for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Ferencvaros at the City Ground.

While Chris Wood and John Victor remain sidelined with knee injuries, Omari Hutchinson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Jair Cunha are all ineligible as they were not selected in the club’s Europa League squad.

Star midfielder Elliot Anderson is suspended after he was sent off for two bookable offences in Forest’s 1-0 defeat away against Braga last week, while Douglas Luiz has reportedly agreed to re-join Aston Villa.

Defeat to Braga means that the Tricky Trees need to beat Ferencvaros to give themselves a chance of securing automatic last-16 qualification, and with that in mind, head coach Sean Dyche is expected to name a strong lineup.

Centre-back Morato has started in six of Forest’s seven Europa League matches this term and may be preferred over Murillo to play alongside Nikola Milenkovic. Meanwhile, Nicolo Savona is set to battle with Ola Aina for a spot at right-back as Neco Williams continues at left-back.

In the absence of Anderson and Luiz, Ryan Yates could be recalled to link up with Ibrahim Sangare in centre-midfield, while Morgan Gibbs-White operates in the number 10 role behind striker Igor Jesus, who scored in Sunday's 2-0 Premier League win at Brentford.

Dan Ndoye and Dilane Bakwa both started in the loss to Braga, but Dyche may consider handing Callum Hudson-Odoi and Nicolas Dominguez starts out wide at the expense of both players.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Yates, Sangare; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus