Preview: Panathinaikos vs Roma - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to claim a ticket to the Europa League's last 16, Roma will visit playoff-bound Panathinaikos when the league phase reaches its climax on Thursday.

Already guaranteed a spot in the knockout rounds, the Giallorossi need just one point to be sure of a top-eight finish; meanwhile, their hosts booked a playoff place with a dramatic draw last time out.

Snatching a point from their final away fixture, Panathinaikos played out a 1-1 draw with Ferencvaros last week, as Anass Zaroury's late strike saw the spoils shared in Budapest.

Guaranteeing the Greek club's passage to the Europa League knockout phase, moving onto 11 points left them 19th in the table and already assured of a place in the top 24.

Given they cannot make the top eight, a place in next month's playoff round awaits, but Pana must first welcome one of Italy's top teams to Athens.

The Greens have won five of their last seven home matches in Europe - notably beating Fiorentina in last season's Conference League - so expectations will be high.

Since arriving in November, veteran coach Rafael Benitez has overseen 11 wins from 19 games across all competitions, though his team still trail behind the top four in Greece.

After drawing 0-0 with Atromitos on Sunday, they lie 18 points adrift of Super League leaders AEK Athens, who thumped them 4-0 earlier this month.

Now, ahead of the draw that will determine their Europa League playoff opponents, Pana will seek a third win from three meetings with Roma, following a pair of 3-2 triumphs back in 2010.

Aside from that loss 16 years ago, Roma have kept clean sheets on all of their other four visits to Greece.

One of Serie A's shut-out specialists - with just 13 goals conceded from 22 league games - last week's 2-0 victory over Stuttgart secured safe passage to the Europa League knockout stage.

Posting their fourth straight win in UEFA's second-tier competition, rising star Niccolo Pisilli bagged a brace at Stadio Olimpico, taking his team up to sixth place in the standings.

Having wrapped up at least a playoff spot, Roma now need just one more point to be virtually sure of a top-eight finish - and that would guarantee direct access to the last 16.

Back on the domestic front, Gian Piero Gasperini's side are fighting for a long-awaited return to the Champions League, with last week's 1-1 draw against AC Milan keeping them on track.

Of course, they could yet take a backdoor route into Europe's top tournament by winning the Europa League, which Gasperini did with Atalanta BC in 2024.

However, there is still a long road to travel before this year's final takes place in Istanbul, and the next step takes them to the Greek capital.

Panathinaikos Europa League form:

L L W W D D

Panathinaikos form (all competitions):

L W W L D D

Roma Europa League form:

L L W W W W

Roma form (all competitions):

W W L W W D

Panathinaikos boss Benitez will be missing several men familiar with Roma, as former Serie A players Filip Djuricic, Cyriel Dessers and Karol Swiderski are all set to sit out Thursday's game.

The latter must serve a suspension for accumulated bookings, while ex-Milan defender Davide Calabria is a doubt due to illness; Pedro Chirivella limped out of Sunday's league match with a calf problem.

In Swiderski's absence, Andrews Tetteh should start up front, with Zaroury - who has scored four Europa League goals this season - providing support.

Meanwhile, Roma have been rocked by news that midfield dynamo Manu Kone will miss at least three weeks with a flexor injury he sustained on Sunday evening.

Pisilli and Morocco star Neil El Aynaoui will therefore compete for a place alongside Bryan Cristante.

As Paulo Dybala picked up a slight knock against Milan, Gasperini may rest his mercurial playmaker, although attacking alternatives are limited.

With Leon Bailey sent back to Aston Villa, Artem Dovbyk injured, and recent buys Robino Vaz and Donyell Malen both ineligible, the door is wide open for Lorenzo Pellegrini and Evan Ferguson.

Stephan El Shaarawy, Mario Hermoso and Devyne Rensch are also sidelined, further reducing the Giallorossi's options.

Panathinaikos possible starting lineup:

Lafont; Calabria, Ingason, Touba, Kyriakopoulos; Sanches, Gnezda Cerin; Pellistri, Bakasetas, Zaroury; Tetteh

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Ziolkowski, Ghilardi; Celik, Cristante, Pisilli, Tsmikas; Soule, Pellegrini; Ferguson

We say: Panathinaikos 1-1 Roma

Both sides would settle for a draw, as that should send Roma straight through to the last 16 while preserving Pana's fine home record in Europe.

So, an interesting tactical match-up between Benitez and Gasperini should end in stalemate.

