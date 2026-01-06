Transfer news: Amorim, Maresca, who's next? Premier League managers facing the sack

By Axel Clody | 06 Jan 2026 08:50

In recent days, two top Premier League clubs have decided to sack their manager. Ruben Amorim has left Manchester United and Enzo Maresca has departed Chelsea. But the situation is far from ideal at other clubs in the world's best league either. Who could be next in the firing line?

© Imago / Focus Images

Let's not kid ourselves – Manchester City cannot be happy with the performances of Pep Guardiola's team either, who, after two draws and very poor displays, have allowed Arsenal to pull away.

There has certainly been improvement compared to last season, with major changes made. Even so, more is somehow expected overall.

The idea of Guardiola being sacked is probably out of the question, but with his contract coming to an end, talk of a summer departure is growing louder.

There is speculation about Enzo Maresca, recently sacked by Chelsea, stepping in. The former Italian midfielder has already worked at Manchester City as Guardiola's assistant.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

At Liverpool, he managed to win the league title without reinforcements and there was talk of him having improved upon the long-established style of the legendary Jurgen Klopp.

Everything has turned around this year. Liverpool have spent incredible money and yet are struggling. Arne Slot is making strange decisions and, because of the new signings, has changed an approach that is currently rather bland and uninspiring.

Liverpool fans are slowly losing patience. There are certainly already discussions within the hierarchy about who could replace the Dutch coach at Anfield. However, sacking Slot after a sensational title win will be quite difficult.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

According to many Tottenham fans, Spurs looked better last season under Postecoglou than they do this year under Frank. Last season was historically Tottenham's worst in the Premier League.

The Lilywhites look particularly weak in attack. They often have minimal xG, creativity is lacking, intensity is missing. Many things are absent. But the question should be asked whether this is still the manager's fault.

With Daniel Levy's departure, many fans thought Tottenham's operations would bring changes, but so far that has not quite happened. Frank has certainly not met expectations and improvement must come. Spurs currently sit in a dismal 13th place.

© Imago / Action Plus

The Portuguese had an excellent season at Nottingham last year. However, a poor finish brought disputes between the coach and owner Marinakis. He was sacked at the start of the new season and took over at West Ham.

But the Hammers are currently one of the leading candidates for relegation. Things are really not working out, West Ham are clutching at straws and Espirito Santo's tenure looks desperate.

There is already talk in England of changes coming for the second half of the season and the relegation battle. Espirito Santo is probably already regretting his decision.

This article was originally published on Fotbal Portal.