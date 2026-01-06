Chelsea transfer news: Why Blues must ‘act swiftly’ to sign in demand Ligue 1 defender

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Jan 2026 09:10 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 09:50

Chelsea must reportedly ‘act swiftly’ if they wish to complete the signing of Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet in the January transfer window.

The highly-rated 20-year-old has established himself as one of the brightest prospects in Ligue 1 since making his professional debut in January 2024.

Known as a ball-playing and aggressive central defender, Jacquet had the highest progressive action rate (29.49) across Europe’s top-seven leagues for players under the age of 21 last season.

Jacquet enjoyed a spell on loan at Clermont Foot before breaking into Rennes’ first team, and he is now considered as a regular under head coach Habib Beye, starting 16 Ligue 1 games this term.

The France Under-21 international is under contract at Rennes until June 2029, but speculation over a move to one of Europe’s top clubs has surfaced in recent months.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Chelsea face competition to win race for Jacquet

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea have been closely monitoring Jacquet and have carried out extensive checks on the youngster.

The report adds that Enzo Maresca had been keen to bolster the Blues’ centre-back options before his departure as head coach on New Year’s Day.

While Chelsea remain in the process of appointing new boss Liam Rosenior, there is said to be a growing sense that a decision could soon be made on whether to formalise their interest in Jacquet.

It is claimed that the West Londoners may need to act fast if they wish to prise Jacquet away from Rennes, though, as European giants including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid are also said to have entered the race for his signature.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Will Chelsea prioritise a centre-back signing in January?

Chelsea were tipped to sign a new central defender last summer after Levi Colwill suffered an ACL injury shortly before the 2025-26 season began, but Maresca was left disappointed as a transfer failed to materialise.

Despite Colwill’s absence, only Premier League leaders Arsenal (nine) have kept more clean sheets this season than Chelsea (eight), who have also conceded the fourth fewest goals in the division (22).

Trevoh Chalobah has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for Chelsea this season, while the Blues still have high hopes for Wesley Fofana, who has struggled with injuries during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Josh Acheampong and Jorrel Hato are other centre-back options at Chelsea, though the former has received criticism for is error-strewn performances this term.