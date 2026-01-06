Next Man United manager: Sir Jim Ratcliffe identifies former Premier League boss as 'preferred' candidate to replace Ruben Amorim

By Ben Sully | 06 Jan 2026 14:36 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 15:50

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly identified former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino as his dream managerial target.

Ratcliffe and his colleagues in the Man United hierarchy are currently searching for a new head coach after deciding to relieve Ruben Amorim of his duties on Monday.

Darren Fletcher has been placed in charge for Wednesday's Premier League clash against Burnley, with an interim manager set to be appointed to oversee first-team affairs until the end of the season.

Man United will then look to appoint a permanent head coach in the summer, with Oliver Glasner, Enzo Maresca and Gareth Southgate among the names who have been linked with the top job.

© Imago

Ratcliffe identifies Pochettino as preferred candidate

However, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, Ratcliffe views Pochettino as his 'clear favourite' out of all the possible candidates.

Despite Ratcliffe's keenness, Pochettino is seen as an 'unlikely' option due to his current job with the USA national team.

Pochettino is 'fully focused' on a home World Cup for the USA, which will obviously take up his time during the summer - a time when Man United will want their new coach preparing for the 2026-27 season.

As a result of Pochettino's situation, the Red Devils are evaluating other candidates in their search for Amorim's successor.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Man Utd to use Pochettino as benchmark

While Pochettino is unlikely to become the new Man United head coach, Caught Offside are reporting that he is being used as a 'benchmark candidate' in the club's managerial search.

The Red Devils are also refusing to close the door to a 'future approach' to Pochettino, who could consider his future after the World Cup.

Pochettino, who has been with the USA since September 2024, is out of contract after the tournament and may decide to return to club management for the first time since leaving Chelsea at the end of the 2023-24 season.

From Man United's perspective, they will surely want a new head coach to take over early in the summer to give them the required time to work with the hierarchy over squad recruitment and finalise plans for the new season.