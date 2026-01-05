Man Utd next manager: Rio Ferdinand suggests potential candidates to replace Ruben Amorim

By Saikat Mandal | 05 Jan 2026 13:43

Rio Ferdinand has suggested candidates who could replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United after the club confirmed his sacking on Monday.

The Portuguese boss lasted 14 months and was relieved of his duties as head coach after the Red Devils drew 1-1 against Leeds United on Sunday.

After the game, Amorim sent a strong message to the Man Utd board, claiming he wants to be the manager, not the coach, which forced the club to make a decision.

Previously, Amorim called out his players in public, but this was the first time he turned against the powers above, effectively putting the hierarchy in a position to either back him or sack him, and they chose the latter option.

Man Utd paid £9.25m to appoint Amorim, and they will have to pay out his contract in full, as he has no discount exit clause in his deal.

Ferdinand shares his preference for next Man Utd boss

Having paid over £50m on removing managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club, United are more likely to appoint their next permanent boss next summer.

Former United midfielder and current Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher will take the interim role, starting with the next game away at Burnley on Wednesday night.

Ferdinand suggested on X that he would not mind having Fletcher as full-time boss, with whom he has played during his career at Man Utd, if he does well.

At the same time, he would like to see either Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Tuchel, or Xavi appointed as the next head coach at Old Trafford.

Who could become the next Man Utd boss?

Both De Zerbi and Tuchel have done well during their stint ar Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea, while Xavi guided Barcelona to a La Liga title.

Oliver Glasner is reportedly viewed as a strong candidate to replace Amorim, and he would be available for free next summer, as his contract at Crystal Palace is set to expire at the end of the season.

Enzo Maresca, who left Chelsea last week, could also come into contention, while Gareth Southgate might return to management if there's an offer on the table.