Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'refusing to give up' in race for €20m-rated defender amid Chelsea competition

06 Jan 2026

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly reluctant to give up their pursuit of highly-rated Santos left-back Souza.

The 19-year-old has impressed in his 38 competitive appearances for Santos, earning him comparisons with Brazil and Real Madrid legend Marcelo.

Chelsea have already been linked with the highly-rated full-back, along with Italian giants AC Milan.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are also in the race for the defender's signature, although they have failed with an initial proposal worth €10million (£8.7m).

Spurs remain in Souza pursuit

However, the report claims that Spurs are 'refusing to give up' in their efforts to bring the Santos star to North London, with their interest said to be at the 'most advanced' stage among Souza's potential suitors.

Santos are believed to be demanding close to €20m (£17.3m) for a player who is under contract until December 2028.

Talks are still ongoing with Santos, although Spurs will have to work fast to fend off rival interest from England and beyond.

In addition to Chelsea, Spurs are facing competition from Newcastle United and Manchester City's owners, the City Group.

There is also thought to be interest from Germany and Spain, although a move to England appears to be the most likely at this stage.

Why are Spurs keen on Souza move?

Thomas Frank has Djed Spence and Destiny Udogie as his main two left-back options, although the latter has struggled with injury this season and is currently sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Tottenham may view Souza as someone who can provide cover at left-back in the event of injuries, while also looking to develop his game on the training pitch.

Alternatively, Spurs may decide that Souza is one for the future and could look to send him out on loan before bringing him back into the first-team fold at a later date.