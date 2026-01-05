Brighton lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Danny Welbeck aims to end personal worst

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jan 2026 17:37

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck will be bidding to end a personal worst when the Seagulls face Manchester City in Wednesday's Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker will be visiting the Etihad for the 10th time in the division, but he has failed to score in each of his previous nine top-flight appearances at the venue.

Welbeck has never played at another ground more times without finding the back of the net in the Premier League, and in his nine previous trips to the ground, he has only managed a meagre one shot on target.

However, the Englishman may not even make the first XI for the midweek battle, as 18-year-old Charalampos Kostoulas set up Georginio Rutter's opener in the weekend's 2-0 victory over Burnley and does not deserve to be dropped.

The 2007-born striker could very well continue up front with support from Brajan Gruda, Rutter and Kaoru Mitoma, although Yankuba Minteh might return from a thigh issue to provide Fabian Hurzeler with another option.

Speaking of other options, Pascal Gross is in contention for a first start since returning from Borussia Dortmund, but Diego Gomez and Yasin Ayari should be retained in midfield for now.

Hurzeler also has no need to alter his rearguard, so the Seagulls are expected to line up in an unchanged XI from the success over Burnley.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Gomez, Ayari; Gruda, Rutter, Mitoma; Kostoulas

