Oliver Glasner viewed as Man Utd's 'top target' to replace Ruben Amorim

By Saikat Mandal | 05 Jan 2026 14:22

Manchester United reportedly see Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner as a strong candidate to replace Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils confirmed the sacking of the Portuguese boss on Monday, following his strong comments to the Man Utd board after their 1-1 draw against Leeds United.

Amorim, who took charge of United 14 months ago from Sporting, guided the club to the Europa League final last season, although the Red Devils suffered their worst-ever Premier League campaign, finishing 15th with just 42 points.

Despite spending over £200m on new signings during the summer, Man Utd made a poor start to the campaign, picking up only seven points from their opening six Premier League games, and suffering an early Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League Two Grimsby Town.

Many feared that Amorim may lose his job, but the club hierarchy showed support, and the results started to improve as United climbed upto sixth in the Premier League table, only two points behind Liverpool.

Glasner favourite to replace Amorim?

© Imago / Sportimage

Having spent over £50m on removing managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club, the Red Devils should take a cautious approach with their next major appointment.

Darren Fletcher, former United player and current Under-18s coach, is set to take the interim role, and Rio Ferdinand is happy to give him the full-time job if he does well.

According to a report from The Independent, Glasner has emerged as the 'top target' for the Red Devils, although any appointment will wait until the summer.

The 51-year-old is widely expected to leave Selhurst Park following the expiry of his contract at the end of the season, and he has already captured attention.

Will Glasner be a good hiring for Man Utd?

© Imago / Mark Pain

Glasner has done a terrific job at Palace, making the Eagles one of the toughest teams to play against in the Premier League.

The Austrian boss also guided Palace to their first-ever trophy, the 2025 FA Cup, and would be looking to win the Europa Conference League.

Glasner has shown more tactical flexibility at Palace than Amorim at United, but he has also voiced his frustrations at the lack of signings and missing out on important targets.

The Red Devils could also reportedly look at Enzo Maresca, who left Chelsea last week, while Julian Nagelsmann could also be targeted.