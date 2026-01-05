Man City vs. Brighton: Phil Foden's record against the Seagulls

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Jan 2026 18:00 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 18:00

Manchester City's favourite son Phil Foden is out to end a winter drought when the Citizens host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Wednesday's Premier League showdown.

The England international was operating at the peak of his powers just a few weeks ago, scoring six goals and setting up one more in four straight games against Leeds United, Fulham, Sunderland and Crystal Palace from November 29 to December 14.

However, Foden has since drawn a blank in each of his last four appearances in England's top flight, failing to score or provide an assist against West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and Chelsea, despite playing the full 90 in all of those games.

The 25-year-old is expected to retain his place in Pep Guardiola's XI for the battle with the Seagulls, though, and history suggests that he could return to scoring ways in the gameweek 21 contest.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at Foden's record against Brighton & Hove Albion, including overall wins, goals and assists.

Phil Foden's record vs. Brighton

Played: 12

Won: 8

Drawn: 2

Lost: 2

Goals: 8

Assists: 1

Phil Foden has faced Brighton & Hove Albion competitively a total of 12 times, all in the Premier League, and Manchester City have come away victorious on eight of those occasions.

The versatile midfielder has scored more goals against Brighton (eight) than he has against any other opponent in his professional career to date, while his nine goal involvements (eight goals, one assist) is also a personal best against a single opponent.

Foden's first-ever appearance against Brighton was short and sweet, as he came on as a substitute for just a two-minute cameo in a 2-0 home win in September 2018, before featuring for 27 minutes without scoring or assisting any of City's five goals in a 5-0 away victory in July 2020.

However, Foden has since made his presence felt in matches with Brighton and scored his first goal - a decisive one - against the Seagulls in a narrow 1-0 home win in January 2021.

He also found the net in a 3-2 defeat in the reverse fixture four months later - the only time he has suffered defeat against the South Coast club.

Man City scored seven goals in home and away matches against Brighton in the 2021-22 campaign and Foden contributed to four of them, firstly scoring two scrappy goals and assisting another in a 4-1 away triumph, before netting a deflected long-range strike in a 3-0 victory at the Etihad.

The following season, Foden played for only 79 minutes across two Premier League clashes with Brighton, and although he drew a blank in front of goal during a brief substitute appearance in a 3-1 home win, he managed to squeeze a shot beyond Jan Paul van Hecke on the line in a 1-1 draw at the Amex in May 2023.

After blanking in a 2-1 home victory in October 2023, Foden starred for the Citizens with a brace in a 4-0 win at the Amex in April 2024, but he was unable to register either a goal or an assist in a 2-1 away defeat and a 2-2 home draw in the 2024-25 campaign.