Paris Saint-Germain vs. Marseille: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for French Super Cup clash

By Matt Law | 05 Jan 2026 17:50 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 18:16

Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille will lock horns for the right to be crowned winners of the Trophee des Champions on Thursday night.

PSG are the most successful side in the history of the French Super Cup, having won the trophy on 13 occasions, while Les Olympiens have lifted the trophy three times.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Thursday's fixture.

What time does PSG vs. Marseille kick off?

The French Super Cup clash will kick off at 6pm UK time on Thursday night.

Where is PSG vs. Marseille being played?

The match will take place at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City, Kuwait.

The stadium, which has a capacity of 60,000 seated spectators, is the home of the Kuwait national football team.

How to watch PSG vs. Marseille in the UK

TV channels

The French Super Cup will not be broadcast live in the UK.

Online streaming

Supporters of PSG and Marseille can stream the match via Ligue 1+.

Ligue 1+ is available through the official website, while the Ligue 1+ app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Highlights

Ligue 1's official X account is expected to post the best incidents from Thursday night's fixture, including any goals which may be registered.

PSG vs. Marseille: What's the story?

PSG are bidding to win the Trophee des Champions for a 14th time, while Marseille will be aiming to triumph in the competition for the first time since 2011.

Luis Enrique's side are the holders of the trophy, beating Monaco in the 2024 final, while they have actually triumphed in the last three French Super Cup finals.

PSG were last beaten in this competition by Lille in 2021, while the capital giants and Marseille met in the 2020 final, with the former running out 2-1 winners.

Les Parisiens are actually second in this season's Ligue 1 table, one point behind the leaders Lens, while Marseille are third, seven points behind their opponents here.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a fascinating encounter between two giants of French football.