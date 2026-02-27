Man City news: Rayan Cherki suffering Phil Foden treatment as former manager delivers "class" verdict

By Ben Knapton | 27 Feb 2026 13:21

Rayan Cherki has become the victim of a Phil Foden-type situation at Manchester City, but the Frenchman possesses the "class" to win Pep Guardiola over again, Stuart Pearce has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The former Lyon starlet was heavily courted by Chelsea before joining the Sky Blues last summer, and with nine goals and nine assists in 34 matches across all competitions, his first season in the Man City strip has been a success.

Cherki has managed 10 direct involvements in 22 Premier League games - three of his own and seven assists - but he has only managed one goal and no helpers in his last nine top-flight matches during a sticky run of form.

The 22-year-old's numbers have not been helped by frequent substitute appearances, as he has started just two of the Sky Blues' last seven Premier League matches and was only given a 30-minute run-out in their 2-1 victory over Newcastle United last time out.

At the same time, Foden has started just one of City's last five in the top flight after a dip in his numbers, but Pearce still believes that Cherki can bring a new dimension to Guardiola's side.

Stuart Pearce on Rayan Cherki: 'The bar is so high at Man City'

Asked how Cherki could get back in favour at the Etihad, Pearce replied: "I think Manchester City set the bar so high and Pep rotates the players on form.

"But Phil Foden was in form not so long ago, now all of a sudden he's found himself on the bench. So the bar is so high at Manchester City.

"I thought Cherki had good influence when he came on against Newcastle because he offers City something slightly different. I've really liked watching him because I think it gives City a different edge to what they've already got.

"So I think it's a time thing with him. I think he's got the class and is just going through a slightly barren period stat-wise, but I still think he's got so much to offer."

Cherki is expected to be on the bench again when Man City face Leeds United in Saturday evening's Premier League clash, but Foden has been tipped to regain his place in the starting lineup.

Rayan Cherki also a victim of Man City's transfer and academy activity

Cherki was seen as a major coup by the Citizens board in the summer, but unfortunately for the 22-year-old, the Sky Blues hierarchy pulled off yet another significant signing just a few weeks ago.

Man City won the race to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in a £65m deal, and the 26-year-old has made an exceptional start to life in Manchester with five goals and two assists from his first 10 games.

At the same time, Nico O'Reilly is blossoming in a midfield role for the Premier League title chasers, scoring three goals in his last two games and playing the full 90 in each of his last five top-flight appearances.

Cherki possesses the versatility to play both central and wide roles, but for as long as Semenyo and O'Reilly remain in form, the erstwhile Lyon talent may have to accept a backup role.

Stuart Pearce was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Betway.