Man City lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Feb 2026 10:05 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 10:17

Manchester City could be without up to four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) both remain sidelined with injuries, while it remains to be seen whether Jeremy Doku (calf) or Max Alleyne (knock) will be ready to return to the matchday squad.

Manager Pep Guardiola has overseen three successive Premier League victories and he is unlikely to make several changes to his title-chasing Citizens side, though he may consider freshening up his lineup in a couple of positions.

Abdukodir Khusanov impressed as a second-half substitute in City’s 2-1 win over Newcastle last weekend and will push Ruben Dias for a start at centre-back alongside Marc Guehi. Matheus Nunes and Rayan Ait-Nouri are both set to continue as full-backs as Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal.

Rising star Nico O'Reilly has scored three goals in his last two Premier League games, including a brace against Newcastle, and the in-form 20-year-old is likely to continue in midfield alongside Rodri and captain Bernardo Silva, the latter of whom is walking a suspension tightrope.

Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush both started in attack against Newcastle, but one of those could drop out of the first XI if Guardiola opts to recall either Rayan Cherki or Phil Foden, who scored twice in City’s 3-2 home win over Leeds in November.

Leeds-born striker Erling Haaland is all but certain to lead the line and scored two Premier League goals on his last visit to Elland Road in December 2022; no visiting player has scored more than two goals in consecutive top-flight visits to the Whites’ home stadium.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O'Reilly; Bernardo, Foden; Semenyo, Haaland

> Click here to see how Leeds United could line up for this contest