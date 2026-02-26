Leeds lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Feb 2026 10:05 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 10:16

Leeds United could be without just one first-team player for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City at Elland Road.

Forward Noah Okafor is sidelined for between two and four weeks with a hamstring problem, but he is the only Whites player known to be battling with an injury.

Left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson was taken off at half time in Leeds’ 1-1 draw at Aston Villa last weekend after feeling unwell, but there is hope that the Swede will be fit and available to start against Man City.

Head coach Daniel Farke is likely to stick with a five-at-the-back system, with Gudmundsson and Jayden Bogle providing the width as wing-backs while James Justin, Joe Rodon and Patrick Struijk continue as centre-backs.

Anton Stach returned from injury and scored a superb 35-yard free kick in the draw at Villa. Only Ian Harte in 2000-01 (four) has ever scored more free kicks in a Premier League season for Leeds than Stach, who is expected to continue in midfield alongside Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

Stach could operate in a more advanced midfield position and link up with Brenden Aaronson in the final third, while striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin - who scored one of his 10 PL goals in Leeds' 3-2 defeat at the Etihad in November - is expected to lead the line.

Leeds United possible starting lineup: Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson; Stach, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin

