Man United transfer news: Jason Wilcox ‘personally involved’ in Red Devils’ pursuit of Arsenal-linked midfielder

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Feb 2026 09:30 , Last updated: 10 Feb 2026 09:39

Manchester United are reportedly set to rivals Premier League leaders Arsenal for the signature of a highly-rated midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are known to be in the market for midfield reinforcements and the club could be given a £200m transfer budget if they qualify for the Champions League.

Interim boss Michael Carrick has won each of his first four Premier League games at Old Trafford and as steered the club up to fourth spot in the table, five points clear of Liverpool in sixth with 13 games left to play.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton ad Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson are three names that have regularly been linked with a move to Man United, though the latter is also believed to be a strong target for Manchester City.

Recent reports have also claimed that the Red Devils have added Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali to their summer shortlist, but Champions League qualification is needed for them to persuade the Arsenal-linked Italian to leave St James’ Park.

A fresh midfield name has since emerged as a target for Man United and it is another player that the Gunners have allegedly been keeping a close eye on in recent months.

© Imago / IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Man Utd make enquiries over deal for Arsenal-linked Yirenkyi

According to TEAMtalk, Man United director of football Jason Wilcox is personally involved in the club’s attempts to sign 20-year-old Caleb Yirenkyi from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland.

The report adds that Wilcox has instructed club scouts to keep a close eye on Yirenkyi, with the Red Devils said to have already made enquiries about the Ghanaian.

It is understood that Nordsjaelland will entertain offers of £22m (€25m) for Yirenkyi this summer, with both Arsenal and Chelsea also interested in the midfielder who has been likened to ex-Blues star Michael Essien.

Yirenkyi began his career in is native Ghana in the Right to Dream football academy, which has produced a plethora of established names in recent years including Tottenham’s Mohammed Kudus, Sunderland’s Simon Adingra, Lyon’s Ernest Nuamah and Rangers’ Mohamed Diomande.

He joined Nordsjaelland in 2024 and has since made 40 senior appearances for the club in all competitions, chipping in with two goals and five assists in 18 Danish Superliga outings this season.

Yirenkyi is viewed as a powerful and well-rounded deep-lying midfielder who could be considered by Man United as a long-term successor to Casemiro, who will be leaving the club when his contract expires in the summer.