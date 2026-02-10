Barcelona transfer news: Why Joan Laporta's re-election bid could 'alter' Marcus Rashford's Man Utd exit plan

By Ben Sully | 10 Feb 2026 01:14

Marcus Rashford's hopes of a permanent move to Barcelona could rest on Joan Laporta's re-election bid for the club's presidency.

Rashford has endeared himself to the Barcelona faithful with a number of impressive displays since joining the club on loan from Manchester United last summer.

The 28-year-old has netted 10 goals and provided 19 assists in 34 competitive appearances this season, including 10 goal involvements in 21 La Liga matches.

In fact, Rashford has scored two goals in his last three league appearances, netting in a 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad before scoring in a 3-1 victory against Elche at the end of January.

Rashford's contributions have put him in a strong position to earn a permanent move to the Catalan giants.

Rashford's Barcelona dream could rest on presidential election

The forward's loan deal contains a €30m (£26.1m) buy option, although they could look to negotiate a new deal with Man United.

However, according to The Times, Rashford's hopes of joining Barcelona on a permanent basis could depend on the upcoming presidential elections.

As per the club's rules, Laporta has resigned from the presidency so he can stand for re-election.

Barcelona's plans for Rashford are unlikely to change if the 63-year-old is successful in his election bid.

However, if Laporta is unsuccessful, Deco would likely leave his role as the club's sporting director, which would throw Rashford's future into doubt.

Who is Laporta's biggest rival in election battle?

Victor Fort is the biggest threat to another Laporta presidency, with the 53-year-old running for a second time after failing to win the 2021 elections.

The business is urging voters to choose a "pluralist project" that looks to recruit the "best in the world in every area".

As it stands, Laporta is the favourite to win next month's election battle, helped by the fact that the team is performing on the pitch.

Hansi Flick's side won the league title, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup in the 2024-25 campaign.

They have already retained the Spanish Super Cup this season and are now aiming for more titles in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.