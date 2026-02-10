Cristiano Ronaldo calls off Al-Nassr strike with potential return date 'revealed'

By Ben Sully | 10 Feb 2026 00:30 , Last updated: 10 Feb 2026 00:31

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly called off his strike after a resolution was found in his dispute with his club, the Saudi Pro League and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Ronaldo has not featured for Al-Nassr since he scored in a 3-0 win over Al Kholood at the end of January.

The 41-year-old sat out a 1-0 win over Al Riyadh and a 2-0 victory against Al-Ittihad after going on strike due to a number of issues.

The Portugal international was left frustrated by the club's underwhelming winter transfer window compared to title rivals Al-Hilal, who, like Al-Nassr, are owned by PIF.

Al-Hilal made a high-profile addition in the market, recruiting Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate, Karim Benzema, from Al-Ittihad.

© Imago / VCG

Ronaldo ends Al-Nassr strike

According to The Times, Ronaldo has also taken issue over unpaid wages to some staff members and the reduction in influence of chief executive Jose Semedo and director of football Simon Coutinho.

The report claims that those two issues have been resolved, with Ronaldo now set to return to competitive action.

While he has ended his strike, Ronaldo is not expected to feature in Wednesday's AFC Champions League match against Arkadag in Turkmenistan.

Instead, the former Manchester United attacker will make his return in Saturday's Saudi Pro League clash against Al Fateh.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Could this be Ronaldo's final season with Al-Nassr?

The recent fallout may be resolved, but it is difficult to see a scenario where the relationship between Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will be as strong as it once was.

With that in mind, his future could become the topic of discussion at the end of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season.

The MLS has been mooted as a potential destination, and such a move would enable Ronaldo to renew his rivalry with Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.

However, MLS clubs would struggle to meet his £180m salary, which means the forward will have to reduce his wage demands to facilitate a move to the United States.