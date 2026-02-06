Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Pro League issues official statement on club independence

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Feb 2026 06:10

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to end his self-imposed strike and return to the Al-Nassr squad for their high-stakes encounter against Al-Ittihad on Friday evening.

The 41-year-old veteran was a notable absentee during the club's recent 1-0 victory over Al-Riyadh after allegedly refusing to participate in protest of the club's transfer policy.

Reports from Portuguese media suggest that the legendary forward is deeply frustrated with the perceived lack of investment from the Saudi Public Investment Fund compared to their primary title rivals.

Despite the tension, Ronaldo returned to training on Wednesday and shared images of himself in club colours to reassure supporters of his commitment.

The Knights of Najd currently sit four points behind league leaders Al-Hilal in the table and desperately need their captain's goalscoring prowess to close the gap at the summit.

Saudi Pro League issues strong warning to Ronaldo

A spokesperson for the Saudi Pro League has issued a formal statement clarifying that no individual player possesses the authority to influence the strategic decisions of competing clubs.

“The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules,” read a statement via SunSport. “Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership.

“Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league.”

“Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al-Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club’s growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win.

“But no individual – however significant – determines decisions beyond their own club.

“Recent transfer activity demonstrates that independence clearly. One club strengthened in a particular way.

“Another chose a different approach. Those were club decisions, taken within approved financial parameters.”

It is understood that the governing body felt compelled to respond following suggestions that Ronaldo was attempting to block rival transfers or dictate spending priorities.

Officials are reportedly confident that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will respect these parameters and continue his influential role in the league’s growth.

Transfer frustration at heart of Ronaldo dispute

The core of the dispute appears to stem from the stark contrast in winter transfer activity between the two Riyadh giants during the January window.

While Al-Nassr only secured the signing of 21-year-old Iraqi midfielder Haydeer Abdulkareem their rivals Al-Hilal have significantly strengthened with the high-profile acquisition of Karim Benzema.

The former Real Madrid striker recently terminated his contract at Al-Ittihad to join the league leaders a move which reportedly incensed Ronaldo due to the perceived favouritism shown to the current frontrunners.

Al-Nassr boss Jorge Jesus had publicly requested more senior reinforcements to bolster his squad’s title credentials but the board instead maintained a cautious approach.