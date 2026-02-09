Manchester United transfer news: '£100m' Premier League midfielder wants 'guarantee' to join amid Arsenal interest

By Lewis Nolan | 09 Feb 2026 01:40 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 01:47

Manchester United have Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali on their list of targets, the latest report has claimed

The Red Devils ended matchweek 25 in fourth place in the Premier League with 44 points, with their 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday interim boss Michael Carrick's fourth consecutive victory.

There is optimism amongst the fanbase that the team will qualify for the Champions League, and doing so would help the club sign high-profile targets.

United have been linked to the likes of Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton, though other midfielders could also be on the move in the summer.

The Telegraph claim that reported Arsenal target Tonali is on the radar of the Red Devils, though they would have to secure Champions League football to tempt him, while also potentially paying a fee in the region of £100m.

© Imago / Sportimage

Would Sandro Tonali make sense at Manchester United?

United will be in desperate need of reinforcements in midfield given Casemiro will leave at the end of the season, while Manuel Ugarte has consistently failed to impress.

If Kobbie Mainoo is to be a mainstay in the XI, he will need a robust and physical partner, and Tonali would help provide a degree of balance defensively.

However, the Italian is not a particularly expansive passer, so the Red Devils' buildup play would likely still be subpar.

If United have the funds for two midfielders, signing Tonali would make sense, though it remains to be seen if they could convince the likes of Wharton to sign.

© Imago

Will Manchester United secure Champions League football?

England is likely to be awarded a fifth Champions League spot, and that would be a significant boost to Carrick considering his side are currently five points ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool.

The Merseysiders have collected just seven points from the last 21 on offer in the Premier League, and they face a difficult final 13 games.

In fact, the three matches prior to their 38th Premier League fixture come against Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa, and it is difficult to see them emerging from that period ahead of United.