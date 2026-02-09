Chelsea lineup vs Leeds United: Possible XI for Premier League clash as Reece James set to return

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 09 Feb 2026 00:10

Despite the return of Pedro Neto in Saturday’s 3–1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderes at Molineux, Chelsea could still be without as many as seven players, with Andrey Santos the latest fitness concern after picking up a knock in that match.

In a game where almost everything clicked for the Blues, who flew out of the blocks with a dominant first-half showing, the Brazilian midfielder was forced off late on, leaving his availability for Tuesday’s home meeting with Leeds United in doubt.

Should Santos fail to recover in time, he would join Jamie Gittens, Tosin Adarabioyo, Dario Essugo and Romeo Lavia on the sidelines, while goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen also remains uncertain to feature, even if he is unlikely to dislodge Robert Sanchez between the posts.

However, manager Liam Rosenior has hinted that Reece James could return to the squad after missing two matches with a knock, although the full-back may only be fit enough for a place on the bench, which could see Malo Gusto keep his role on the right of defence.

Trevoh Chalobah has been the only constant starter at the back during Rosenior’s four league games in charge and is expected to line up again, most likely alongside Wesley Fofana in central defence, though Benoit Badiashile is another option.

Marc Cucurella should complete the back four, while Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are set to anchor midfield, with the Argentine likely to sit deeper if Santos is unavailable.

That setup would allow Cole Palmer to operate centrally in the front three, with the England international brimming with confidence after his first-half hat-trick at Molineux, so Estevao could come in on the right after being an unused substitute last time out.

Neto is expected to continue on the opposite flank, while Joao Pedro should lead the line again, although Liam Delap provides an alternative up front.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Joao Pedro