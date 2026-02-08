Preview: Chelsea vs Leeds United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 08 Feb 2026 23:46 , Last updated: 08 Feb 2026 23:48

Chelsea look to continue their perfect Premier League run under Liam Rosenior as they welcome Leeds United to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

The West London club have won each of their four top-flight matches since Rosenior’s arrival, while the Whites also arrive in good form, having recorded victories in three of their last four outings.

Match preview

The days of turbulence appear to be some distance behind Chelsea, who have experienced a resurgence since Rosenior’s appointment, having failed to win any of their previous five Premier League matches beforehand (D3, L2).

The new manager successfully navigated a tricky run of consecutive London derbies, beating Brentford (2–0), Crystal Palace (3–1) and West Ham United (3–2), before Cole Palmer’s historic first-half hat-trick proved decisive in Saturday’s 3–1 victory over Wolves at Molineux.

That result served as the perfect response to their EFL Cup semi-final elimination following a 4–2 aggregate defeat to Arsenal, with those home and away losses to their city rivals the only blemishes in the 41-year-old’s opening nine matches across all competitions.

Currently fifth in the Premier League standings, the Blues are just one point adrift of the top four and four ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool, and victory on Tuesday would not only strengthen their Champions League push but also see Rosenior become the first Chelsea manager since Maurizio Sarri in September 2018 to win his first three home league games in charge.

However, Chelsea must overcome a midweek hoodoo, having failed to record a victory in any of their three such outings in the top flight this season (D2, L1), one of which was a 3–1 defeat at Elland Road in December.

Looking to complete a Premier League double in this fixture for the first time since their 1991–92 title-winning campaign, Leeds head to London buoyed by last Friday’s 3–1 home win over Burnley, a result built on a fast start.

The Whites raced into a three-goal lead through Jayden Bogle, Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, leaving Lorenzo Lucca’s late strike little more than a consolation as Daniel Farke’s men bounced back to winning ways.

Leeds had suffered a humbling loss to league leaders Arsenal the previous match, though that stands as just one of only two defeats in their last 12 top-flight games (W4, D6), a marked improvement on the eight losses they endured in their opening 13 fixtures (W3, D2).

As a result, Farke has guided his side up to 16th in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone with 13 matches remaining, and they will aim to further distance themselves from danger with a positive result on Tuesday.

However, a poor record on the road suggests the Whites could struggle, having lost seven of their 12 Premier League matches on their travels, with only bottom-two sides Burnley (5) and Wolves (3) collecting fewer points away from home than Leeds’ seven.

Trips to Stamford Bridge offer little encouragement either, with the visitors winless in their last seven league visits, losing the last six, while their most recent top-flight victory at the Bridge dates back to 1999.



Team News

Chelsea are expected to remain without Jamie Gittens and Tosin Adarabioyo, both sidelined with hamstring issues, while Dario Essugo and Romeo Lavia continue their recoveries from thigh problems.

Levi Colwill also remains unavailable as he works his way back from a serious knee injury, while Filip Jorgensen’s fitness is uncertain, although the Dane is unlikely to displace Robert Sanchez in goal regardless.

Andrey Santos was withdrawn late on against Wolves with a knock, casting doubt over his availability, but Rosenior has indicated Reece James could return to contention after missing the previous two matches.

Palmer’s treble at Molineux made him the first player in Premier League history to record three first-half hat-tricks, and the England international will head into this clash full of confidence, likely operating just behind Joao Pedro.

Calvert-Lewin is set to lead the line for the visitors once again and is one of three players — alongside Jaka Bijol and Ao Tanaka — to have scored both home and away against the Blues in a single campaign since Mark Viduka in 2001.

Facundo Buonanotte, whose Chelsea loan was terminated in January before joining Leeds temporarily, was left out of Farke’s squad last weekend for tactical reasons following the returns of Daniel James and Lukas Nmecha, and he may again miss out.

With James and Nmecha back in contention, Anton Stach appears to be the only likely absentee, leaving the German manager with an almost fully fit squad to choose from.



Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; J Pedro

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Rodon, Struijk, Justin; Bogle, Aaronson, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

We say: Chelsea 3-1 Leeds United

Like Chelsea, Leeds have also struggled in midweek outings, failing to win any of their last seven such games in the Premier League matches (D3, L4), and that unwanted run could continue here.

The Blues should take maximum points, buoyed by their dominance at the Bridge in this fixture and the knowledge that there is little margin for error in the race for Champions League qualification, especially with rivals also gathering momentum.



