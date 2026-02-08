Liverpool team news vs. Sunderland: Arne Slot update on Joe Gomez after Dominik Szoboszlai red card creates selection dilemma

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Feb 2026 23:15

Arne Slot has indicated that Joe Gomez will not be able to replace Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back against Sunderland on Wednesday.

Liverpool suffered yet another defeat in the Premier League, losing 2-1 at Anfield against Manchester City despite taking the lead thanks to Szoboszlai's free kick in the 74th minute.

The Hungarian operated at right-back against City, and he was sent off in the closing stages of the match for the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity.

His red card means he will be unavailable for Liverpool's clash against Sunderland on Wednesday, and his absence will be a blow given he has arguably been the team's best player this season.

Speaking to reporters after his team's loss against City, Slot was not hopeful that Gomez could replace Szoboszlai on Wednesday, saying: "To be honest, I don't expect Joe to be back as well, but you never know.

"But then he is back after being out for three weeks, would you play him then? You say no, but you don't have to make the decision - I have to make the decision. Let's see what decision we make. We have other players that can play that position as well."

With Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong also injured, Slot will have few options to choose from in defence on Wednesday.

© Imago / Buzzi

Who will play right-back against Sunderland on Wednesday?

The most obvious candidate to play on the right side of defence against Sunderland is Wataru Endo considering he played there for a significant portion of Liverpool's game against Qarabag FK in late January.

Endo is not particularly fast or comfortable in possession, so his ability to play out from the back and deal with transitions will be heavily tested.

Slot could look to trust Calvin Ramsey on Wednesday, though he has publicly insisted that he has better options to choose from over the 22-year-old.

Curtis Jones has played as a right-back before, though he is seemingly out of favour under the Dutch manager given he has played for just 51 minutes in Liverpool's last four games.

© Imago

Could Arne Slot be sacked if Liverpool lose against Sunderland?

Many fans have assumed that Slot will be in charge for the rest of the season regardless of results considering he was not dismissed after a stretch of nine defeats in 12 matches earlier in the campaign.

However, the Reds were never in real danger of falling behind in the race for Champions League football, whereas a defeat against Sunderland could leave them trailing the top five by seven points.

Liverpool will only have 12 games remaining in the Premier League season after Wednesday's clash, and the club's owners may be forced to make a change in the dugout if the Merseysiders drop yet more points.