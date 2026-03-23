Chelsea transfer news: Rosenior on thin ice with priority candidate already identified

By Axel Clody | 23 Mar 2026 08:58

In deeply troubling form, Chelsea are increasingly questioning Liam Rosenior's future in the dugout — with an in-form manager already being cited as the ideal replacement.

Having been beaten 3-0 at home by PSG in the Champions League midweek, the club then collapsed in identical fashion against Everton on Saturday.

As relayed by Fabrizio Romano on X, Rosenior has now overseen a grim milestone: for the first time since 1993, Chelsea have lost four consecutive matches across all competitions. Already under fire, the 41-year-old's position has never been more precarious.

Rosenior's future tied to Champions League qualification

© Imago / Mark Pain

According to information shared on X by Nicolo Schira, Chelsea's board and hierarchy are dissatisfied with the team's "performances and results" under Rosenior.

Should the manager fail to turn things around and secure Champions League qualification, his departure would become inevitable. Chelsea currently sit sixth in the Premier League — one point behind Liverpool in fifth and three adrift of Aston Villa in fourth.

The situation is urgent, with an FA Cup quarter-final against Port Vale on 4th April approaching, and two pivotal Premier League fixtures to follow against Manchester City (12th April) and Manchester United (18th April).

'Sack Rosenior now'

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

The Daily Express recently named four possible replacements should Rosenior depart at the end of the season: Luis Enrique (PSG), Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace), Filipe Luis (free agent) and Cesc Fabregas (Como).

On talkSPORT, Rory Jennings — a prominent British media figure and lifelong Chelsea supporter — made the case for the 38-year-old Spaniard, who is doing remarkable work in Italy with Como currently fourth in Serie A:

"The answer is sack Rosenior now… just get him out of the club now, get on the phone immediately to Cesc Fabregas. Somebody who understands Chelsea, somebody who won the league with us, somebody who knows what the standards should be, somebody who has an affinity with the fans, somebody who was an elite player themselves."

In practice, such a mid-season move is unlikely to happen. Fabregas will not be joining Chelsea immediately. But as an end-of-season appointment, the young manager represents an extremely appealing option — a former Blues midfielder (2014-2019) whose managerial career has begun impressively with a well-resourced but relatively modest Italian club.

With Como unlikely to repeat that feat next season, the Chelsea challenge could prove very difficult for Cesc Fabregas to resist.