Barcelona goal machine Robert Lewandowski "assessing all options" ahead of summer

By Matt Law | 23 Mar 2026 09:39 , Last updated: 23 Mar 2026 09:41

Robert Lewandowski is reportedly "assessing all options" available to him ahead of the expiration of his Barcelona contract at the end of June.

The 37-year-old has scored 16 times and registered three assists in 37 appearances for Barcelona during the 2025-26 campaign.

However, there is currently uncertainty when it comes to the Poland international's future, with his contract due to available at the end of the season.

Lewandowski has demonstrated in 2025-26 that he can still contribute at the highest level, netting 11 times in Spain's top flight, while the experienced striker has managed four goals in nine Champions League outings.

The forward could break the 20-goal mark for Barcelona this term, and according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there is a chance that he could stay at Camp Nou for another season.

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Lewandowski "assessing all options" ahead of expiration of Barcelona contract

Romano claims that one more season at Barcelona has not been ruled out, but Lewandowski has a number of other options on the table, with clubs from the MLS and Saudi Arabia also thought to be interested in his signature.

"Robert Lewandowski’s camp, now assessing all options; including one more season on a short term deal at Barca," Romano posted on X.

"MLS sides and more clubs also keen, all proposals are being considered in order for Lewa to make his decision soon."

Lewandowski would likely have to be willing to accept a significant pay reduction in order to stay at Camp Nou, but he would potentially have the chance to increase his salary by making a move to the Saudi Pro League.

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How has Lewandowski performed for Barcelona?

Lewandowski made the move to Barcelona from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, and he has scored 117 goals and registered 23 assists in 184 matches in all competitions.

The experienced striker has won six trophies during his time at Camp Nou, including two La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey.

Lewandowski will be bidding to help Barcelona triumph in La Liga and the Champions League in the final months of the season, but it remains to be seen whether he extends his stay at the club for a further 12 months before potentially take on one last career challenge.