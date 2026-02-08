Liverpool 1-2 Man City: PGMOL explain Marc Guehi decision as Arne Slot slams "clear red card"

By Ben Knapton | 08 Feb 2026 20:29

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot criticised one particular refereeing decision following the Reds' devastating 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in Sunday's Premier League spectacular.

The reigning champions were on course to deal the Citizens a crushing title blow at Anfield, where a sensational Dominik Szoboszlai free kick in front of the Kop broke the deadlock in the second half.

However, Liverpool's advantage was short-lived, as Bernardo Silva swept home an equaliser for Pep Guardiola's side, before a frenetic injury-time period in which Erling Haaland's penalty would seemingly be the final act.

The drama had only just begun, though, as Rayan Cherki's 100th-minute strike was disallowed and City awarded a free kick following Szoboszlai's shirt pull on Haaland, for which the Hungarian was sent off for.

Referee Craig Pawson blew the full-time whistle shortly after that farcical episode, and Slot admitted in his post-game press conference that he could "live with" Szoboszlai being sent off in that scenario.

Liverpool 1-2 Man City: Arne Slot slams "clear" Marc Guehi red-card error

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

The Dutchman was vexed at the decision not to send Marc Guehi off for his pull on Mohamed Salah, though - an act that he felt amounted to denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

"If l had to talk about one moment, it would be when Salah was through on goal and Guehi had his shirt. That was definitely a goalscoring opportunity," Slot said in his post-match interview with Sky Sports News, before doubling down in his post-game press conference.

"If you follow the rulebook and you have a clear shirt-pull from [Marc] Guehi on Mo Salah, who for eight years is scoring that ball every single time - 100 out of 100 times he scores that goal, a bit exaggerated - and that is not a red card, then there is more of my frustration."

Szoboszlai's red card on Sunday means that he will serve a one-match ban against Sunderland on Wednesday night, depriving Slot of yet another right-back option amid his selection crisis.

Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong and Joe Gomez are all expected to miss the Black Cats clash through injury, so either Curtis Jones or Calvin Ramsay should start at right-back at the Stadium of Light.

Liverpool 1-2 Man City: PGMOL explain why Marc Guehi was not sent off

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Guehi was undoubtedly saved by Ruben Dias covering while he pulled Salah back just outside the penalty area, and the Premier League Match Centre explained as such on X.

"The referee’s call of a free kick and yellow card to Guehi for the challenge on Salah was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the challenge outside of the area and deemed not to be denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity (DOGSO) as there was a covering defender," a statement read.

Liverpool's devastating defeat - in which they also equalled an unwanted Premier League record - left them sixth in the table with 39 points from 25 games, five points off the top four and 17 below leaders Arsenal.

Slot is not expected to be given the boot in the immediate aftermath, but the Dutchman has been warned that "disastrous" days such as this one could make FSG's sack decision easier come the end of the season.