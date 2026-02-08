Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City: Arne Slot equals unwanted Premier League record that highlights reason he could be sacked

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Feb 2026 19:44

Liverpool's loss against Manchester City meant they equalled the record for most 90th-minute winners conceded in a Premier League campaign.

Arne Slot's side succumbed to yet another loss on Sunday, losing 2-1 against Pep Guardiola's City at Anfield.

The hosts had taken the lead in the 74th minute thanks to a free kick from Dominik Szoboszlai, but Bernardo Silva equalised 10 minutes later.

Erling Haaland then converted a 93rd-minute penalty to give the visitors all three points, leaving the Reds in sixth place with just 39 points after 25 matchweeks.

Haaland's goal was the fourth time that Liverpool have conceded the winner in a league match in second-half stoppage time this season, the joint most in a single Premier League campaign.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Why Arne Slot must be sacked to secure top four

Liverpool have dropped points in 14 of their 25 Premier League games this season (56%), and while the Reds may not be strong enough to challenge for the title, they have enough quality to win more than 44% of their league matches.

Slot has failed to address his team's defensive flaws, with opponents regularly exploiting the Reds' passive press, while also getting the better of midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

The Reds are now five points behind fourth-placed Manchester United and four points behind fifth-placed Chelsea, who both have improved considerably having sacked Ruben Amorim and Enzo Maresca respectively.

If Liverpool have any ambition of securing Champions League football, then they should strongly consider dismissing Slot.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Can Xabi Alonso save Liverpool's season?

Though the Reds have encountered numerous difficulties this season, there is still an abundance of quality throughout the squad.

Alexander Isak proved his high level across multiple seasons in the Premier League, while Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz were two of the most coveted players on the market last summer.

A new head coach such as Xabi Alonso may be able to reinvigorate the squad, and if he can stabilise the team defensively, there is no reason to think that they could not go far in the Champions League.