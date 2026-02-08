Liverpool transfer news: Reds boost as defensive target's 'relationship' with club 'nearing its end' ahead of summer

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Feb 2026 14:55

Reported Liverpool target Denzel Dumfries's relationship with Inter Milan is nearing its end, the latest report has revealed.

The Reds will face Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League, though they will likely have to station Dominik Szoboszlai as a right-back.

Both Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong are currently injured, and the club did not bring in a senior defender this winter.

Arne Slot's side were said to have had interest in Inter's Dumfries in Janaury, though a move ultimately failed to materialise.

A fresh report from Calcio Mercato claims that Dumfries's time at the Serie A side is nearing its conclusion, adding that the Dutchman has changed agent recently and is hopeful of a move to England.

Why Liverpool should not sign Denzel Dumfries

It is difficult to see Liverpool heading back into the market for another right-back in the summer considering they still have both Bradley and Frimpong at the club.

While both have frequently picked up injuries, the Reds have a number of other areas they need to address in the summer.

While Dumfries will be 30 and could be available for a relatively modest sum, expenditure on a right-back before making more important additions elsewhere would be ill-advised.

If there are funds left over after bringing in offensive reinforcements, as well as potentially multiple players in midfield, then a move for Dumfries may make some sense.

Liverpool's impending defensive crisis?

Though the Reds have agreed a deal to bring Jeremy Jacquet to Anfield in the summer, the 20-year-old should not be expected to be the finished product given his relative inexperience at the top level of European football.

However, the centre-back will likely come in as a direct replacement for Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract at the end of the season, and there are question marks about the rest of Liverpool's defence.

Virgil van Dijk will be 35 by the time 2026-27 starts, Andrew Robertson looks certain to leave for free in the summer, while Joe Gomez will only have one year left on his deal at the end of 2025-26.

The return of Giovanni Leoni from injury will be a boost, but the Italian centre-back is only 19, and it would not be surprising if Liverpool lacked numbers and experience in the backline next term.