Man Utd lineup vs. West Ham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Bruno Fernandes aims to break Ryan Giggs record

By Ben Knapton | 08 Feb 2026 14:19

Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes could break a Ryan Giggs record when the Red Devils face West Ham United in Tuesday's Premier League clash at the London Stadium.

The proficient Portuguese hit yet another milestone in Saturday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, as his second-half strike represented his 200th goal involvement for Man United across all competitions.

Ten of those contributions have come in Premier League away games in 2025-26, as Fernandes has scored two goals of his own while providing eight assists on the road in the current top-flight campaign.

Should Fernandes set up a goal on Tuesday, he will set a new record for the most Premier League away assists by a Man Utd player in a single season; his current total of eight is shared by Giggs from the 2001-02 season.

The former Sporting Lisbon man is expected to comprise part of an unchanged attack, although Benjamin Sesko will be one of the first in line for a promotion to the first XI if jellied legs come into play.

Michael Carrick may also have to factor in workload for Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez, but there is nothing to suggest that the pair will not start again in the English capital.

In terms of injuries, Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Mason Mount (unspecified) and Matthijs de Ligt (back) are still out for the Red Devils.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Diallo, B. Fernandes, Mbeumo; Cunha

