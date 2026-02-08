West Ham lineup vs. Man Utd: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as one change made

By Ben Knapton | 08 Feb 2026 14:13 , Last updated: 08 Feb 2026 14:19

West Ham United boss Nuno Espirito Santo could make one change to his starting lineup when the Hammers welcome Manchester United to the London Stadium for Tuesday's Premier League clash.

The Irons earned a crucial win in the relegation scrap on Saturday, leaving Turf Moor with a 2-0 victory over Burnley courtesy of strikes from Crysencio Summerville and Taty Castellanos.

The former has now made the net ripple in five consecutive games in all competitions and is sure to be retained in the attack, as is Jarrod Bowen, who boasts three goals from his last five Premier League appearances against the Red Devils.

Castellanos will also lead the line again, but Callum Wilson lasted just 57 minutes against Burnley and is at risk of dropping out, either for a midfielder or fellow attacker.

New signing Pablo had started three matches on the spin before being dropped at the weekend, and he may be overlooked again as Santo drafts Freddie Potts into the starting XI.

The 22-year-old could operate centrally alongside Mateus Fernandes and Tomas Soucek, as the hosting manager seeks additional midfield stability against Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes.

In defence, Jean-Clair Todibo serves the second of a three-game ban, so on-loan Chelsea man Axel Disasi is poised to make his home debut for the Hammers.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Soucek, Potts; Bowen, M. Fernandes, Summerville; Castellanos

> Click here to see how Man Utd could line up for this game