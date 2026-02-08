Bournemouth lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Cherries remain without midfield trio

By Freddie Cotton | 08 Feb 2026 13:50 , Last updated: 08 Feb 2026 13:52

Bournemouth will be looking to leapfrog Everton in the Premier League table when they travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday evening.

After falling behind in the first half, Rayan equalized in the second period for the Cherries as they held Unai Emery's Aston Villa to a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon.

Spanish defender Alejandro Jiminez was withdrawn late on at the Vitality Stadium after picking up a knock, though it is not thought to be anything significant, keeping him in contention to start on Tuesday.

However, Andoni Iraola continues to be without several of his starting midfielders, with Justin Kluivert expected to be out until April with a knee injury and Tyler Adams unavailable for at least another week with a similar issue.

Marcus Tavernier and Ben Gannon-Doak are ruled out of Bournemouth's trip to Merseyside with thigh injuries, though both are likely to return by the end of the month.

Julio Soler has not featured since picking up an undisclosed injury against Newcastle United in the FA Cup and is set to be out for some time.

Iraola is likely to name the same side that started on Saturday as James Hill partners Marcos Senesi, Rayan keeps his spot and Eli Junior Kroupi plays behind Evanilson in attack.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Rayan, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson

