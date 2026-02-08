Man City receive 'encouragement' in pursuit of Pep Guardiola replacement after Man Utd snub

By Ben Knapton | 08 Feb 2026 13:15

Manchester City have reportedly been given encouragement in their efforts to pursue a Pep Guardiola replacement, despite claims to the contrary for Manchester United.

Guardiola's future has been the subject of mounting uncertainty over the past several months, as the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is out of contract at the end of the 2026-27 season.

The Catalan coach recently admitted that there had not been any discussions about his future, but there is a growing feeling that he will not extend his deal at the Etihad and could leave either this summer or next year.

While City cannot replace a man who has delivered six Premier League titles and a sensational treble, they are already believed to be scoping out ideal replacements for the 55-year-old if he does call time on his Citizens career soon.

According to Football Insider, one candidate to take charge of the Sky Blues post-Guardiola is Luis Enrique, whom Man City have allegedly been given a boost in their pursuit of.

Man City 'given encouragement' in Luis Enrique pursuit

The erstwhile Barcelona head coach finally lifted PSG's Champions League hoodoo last season, but like Guardiola, he is also due to become a free agent at the end of next term.

The reigning European champions have failed to hit the same lofty heights this season, and they sit second in the Ligue 1 table behind Lens, although they could move back into top spot by beating Marseille on Sunday.

PSG have become renowned for a hire-and-fire culture, but Les Parisiens are thought to be keen to extend Enrique's deal and would be willing to offer him a three-year extension until 2030.

However, the report adds that the Spaniard could be 'tempted' by the prospect of moving to England, having not yet managed in the Premier League during his distinguished career.

On the other hand, it has been reported that Manchester United are interested in hiring Enrique as their new permanent manager, but he would likely snub the opportunity for two key reasons.

Who else could replace Pep Guardiola at Man City?

Interestingly, Enrique - despite his inarguable credentials - was not said to have been one of three head coaches on Man City's original shortlist of Guardiola successors.

The Sky Blues have apparently earmarked two available head coaches - and two former Guardiola disciples - as ideal candidates; Enzo Maresca and Xabi Alonso.

The pair are on the lookout for new roles following their exits from Chelsea and Real Madrid respectively, although Liverpool will likely enter the frame for Alonso if Arne Slot loses his job in 2026.

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas is reportedly also being considered by the Etihad hierarchy, having guided his Italian upstarts to sixth in the Serie A table this season, with the division's second-best defensive record of just 16 goals conceded.