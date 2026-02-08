Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos prepare 'serious' offer for Manchester City star

By Seye Omidiora | 08 Feb 2026 02:05

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a significant move to secure the signature of Manchester City midfielder Rodri as part of a major strategic reset at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish giants have grown increasingly concerned regarding a perceived lack of leadership within their ranks following the departures of legendary figures such as Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro.

The hierarchy in the Spanish capital are understood to be seeking a leader capable of restoring harmony and stability to a dressing room that has lacked a calming presence in recent seasons.

Consequently, the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner has emerged as the primary target to anchor the midfield for the record European champions.

While the player has previously expressed his happiness in Manchester, the lure of a return to his hometown is thought to be a significant factor.

Real Madrid 'identify' Rodri as ideal midfield signing

According to TEAMtalk,Real view Rodri as the fitting on-pitch general to lead the club into a new era under the guidance of Alvaro Arbeloa.

The decision to replace Xabi Alonso with Arbeloa in January was the first step in Florentino Perez’s planned mini-revolution within the squad.

Rodri is seen as the perfect successor to the influential voices of the past and a player capable of commanding the dressing room immediately upon his arrival.

It is understood that Madrid are ready to strike this summer as they sense an opportunity to capitalise on the ongoing uncertainty at the Etihad Stadium.

The midfielder has fewer than 18 months remaining on his current contract, with further discussions regarding an extension expected to take place in the coming months.

Could Rodri leave as Man City mini-revolution looms?

Whether the Cityzens will sanction the departure of their most influential player remains uncertain as they prepare for a potential period of upheaval.

Reports suggest that Pep Guardiola is likely to depart the club this summer, despite his contract running until 2027, triggering plans for a squad reshuffle.

Alongside the potential exit of Rodri, there are growing expectations that long-serving stars John Stones and Bernardo Silva could also move on during the off-season.

If the Spanish international declines to sign a new deal, the Premier League champions would be forced to consider cashing in on a player who has won every major honour since 2019.