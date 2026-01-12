Xabi Alonso leaves Real Madrid: What happens now? Who will replace the Spaniard at Bernabeu?

By Matt Law | 12 Jan 2026 17:33 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 17:40

Real Madrid have announced the departure of head coach Xabi Alonso "by mutual consent".

Los Blancos suffered a 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday night, but reports after the match claimed that Alonso still had the full support of club president Florentino Perez and other senior members at Bernabeu.

Alonso had been due to begin preparations for Wednesday's Copa del Rey clash with Albacete upon the team's return to Spain from Saudi Arabia.

However, it has been revealed that the Spaniard has left his role as head coach.

"Real Madrid CF announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as first team coach," read a statement from Real Madrid.

"Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values ​​of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.

"Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire technical team for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives."

?? BREAKING: ALVARO ARBELOA TAKES OVER AS NEW REAL MADRID HEAD COACH.



He’s replacing Xabi Alonso immediately. pic.twitter.com/p2ShHatGBM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2026

Real Madrid confirm Alonso exit

Alvaro Arbeloa has replaced Alonso at the helm, with the 42-year-old placed in immediate charge of the first team.

“Real Madrid CF announces that Alvaro Arbeloa is the new first team coach," read a club statement.

The Spaniard started his professional career with Real Madrid before returning to represent the capital giants in 2009, making a total of 238 appearances for the club.

Arbeloa had been in charge of Real Madrid Castilla since last May, boasting a record of 10 wins, one draw and eight defeats from his 19 matches at the helm, but the former defender, who has excelled as a coach in the youth set-up at Real Madrid, has now been handed the top job at Bernabeu following Alonso's exit.

Alonso was only appointed Real Madrid's head coach last June following a successful spell with Bayer Leverkusen, and he is regarded as one of the best young managers in world football.

The Spaniard has left Los Blancos with a record of 24 wins, four draws and six defeats from 34 matches, giving him a win rate of 70.6%.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Arbeloa will lead Real Madrid against Albacete

Arbeloa begins work immediately, and he will be in the dug-out for Real Madrid's Copa del Rey contest with Albacete on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos will then resume their league campaign at home to Levante on Saturday afternoon; the capital giants are currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona.