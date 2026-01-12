Real Madrid president Florentino Perez makes Xabi Alonso 'decision' after El Clasico defeat

By Matt Law | 12 Jan 2026 09:48 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 09:49

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly still fully behind Xabi Alonso despite the disappointment of the defeat in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Los Blancos suffered a 3-2 loss to Barcelona in the final of the cup competition on Sunday night, while the capital outfit are also four points behind their rivals in the La Liga table.

Alonso's future is currently the subject of debate, with Real Madrid underwhelming in recent months, but according to Defensa Central, Perez has no plans to make a change in the dug-out.

The report claims that Perez is of the opinion that Alonso will deliver major silverware this season, with Real Madrid still fighting for glory in the Copa del Rey and Champions League, in addition to chasing Barcelona in La Liga.

Real Madrid will now switch their attention to the Copa del Rey, tackling Albacete in the last-16 stage of the competition on Wednesday night, before hosting Levante in La Liga on Saturday afternoon.

Alonso's job is 'safe' at Real Madrid despite Barcelona loss

“There are mixed emotions. On the one hand, the disappointment at not being able to win the final, but there is also pride because the team has given its all from the first minute to the last in undesirable circumstances," Alonso told reporters after El Clasico.

"We competed and fought right to the end. The final was very even, with different moments, different circumstances, goals and reactions. We fought right to the end and we came very close, with those last two chances to equalise and to go to penalties.

"The team competed well. We're not pleased with the result, but we can take positives from it. There's a long way to go in the season and we have to turn it around as soon as possible.

"When we get to Madrid we'll forget about this Super Cup, think about all the competitions we have and get people back, which is the most crucial thing right now.

Alonso pleased with Real Madrid's "great attitude and great commitment" in El Clasico

“The team showed great attitude and great commitment. There were going to be times when we had to have resilience without the ball and conviction in what we were doing.

"The first 30 minutes we hardly conceded [chances] and we had two good counter-attacks. We conceded that first goal from a turnover and in the last 15 minutes of the first half a lot happened in a short space of time.

"The second half was quite competitive and evenly matched. A deflection made it 3-2 and I was convinced that we were going to have chances to equalise and we had them, but we lacked the accuracy to take the game to penalties.”

Alonso, who took charge of Real Madrid on June 1, has a record of 24 wins, four draws and seven defeats from his 35 matches at the helm, giving him a win rate of 68.6%.