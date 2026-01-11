Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid: Highlights, man of the match stats as Raphinha bags El Clasico brace in Supercopa de Espana final

By Anthony Nolan | 11 Jan 2026 21:17 , Last updated: 11 Jan 2026 22:04

Barcelona came out on top in a dramatic 3-2 Supercopa de Espana final triumph over bitter rivals Real Madrid at Alinma Bank Stadium at King Abdullah Sport City on Sunday.

Los Blancos had the best of the early opportunities but Vinicius Junior was made to rue his one-on-one miss when Raphinha opened the scoring with a fantastic strike a little over half an hour into the contest.

However, Vinicius took it upon himself to level the clash in first-half stoppage time with a memorable solo goal that saw him dribble from the halfway line - past all of Jules Kounde, Pedri and Pau Cubarsi - before slotting home into the bottom-right corner.

A dramatic few moments then followed, as Robert Lewandowski put La Blaugrana back in front with a deft chip, before Gonzalo Garcia's instinctive finish that hit both the crossbar and post on its way in caused the sides to head into the interval on even terms.

After four standout goals, it was perhaps ironic that the winning strike came when Raphinha slipped on the edge of the Real box, catching Thibaut Courtois off-guard with a deflected shot around 15 minutes from time.

Xabi Alonso turned to the not-fully-fit Kylian Mbappe to rescue the final, but while he did show his class and led to Frenkie De Jong being sent off, the French talisman was unable to stop Hansi Flick's Barcelona from retaining the Supercopa de Espana.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Barca's triumph marked their 16th Super Cup win, and the first time in 15 years that any team has won the title in back-to-back seasons, since Pep Guardiola's Blaugrana side lifted three on the bounce between 2009 and 2011.

Additionally, Flick's victory means that the manager's 100% record in finals remains intact, having now won each of his eight in various dugouts.

Alongside securing his first silverware of the season, the boss will be delighted that his team have won 10 games in a row across all competitions, not to mention that Raphinha is in red hot form with eight goals in his last seven games.

In stark contrast, reports in the Spanish media have long indicated that Alonso's job is at risk, and losing Sunday's final to their fiercest rivals could signal the end for the 44-year-old with Los Blancos.

On a more positive note, Mbappe flew in for this game, and while not at full tilt, he looked capable of causing problems.

If Real are to turn their season into a successful one - and there is still plenty to play for - then their main man is sure to be at the heart of their effort.

BARCELONA VS. REAL MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

Raphinha goal vs. Real Madrid (36th min, Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid)

Raphinha thumps Barcelona into the lead ?



That's 7 goals in 7 games for the Brazilian international ??



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/aAsSXHImfx — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 11, 2026

Barcelona work the ball out to Raphinha on the left flank via Fermin Lopez, and - moments after missing a gilt-edged chance - the Brazilian winger drives towards the Los Blancos box before firing a low strike into the bottom-right corner.

Vinicius Jr goal vs. Real Madrid (45+2 mins, Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid)

Vini Jr dances his way through the Barcelona defense to equalise ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/d0kfbjlwEe — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 11, 2026

Vinicius receives the ball just inside the Barcelona half and drives down the touchline, taking on the opposition defence solo.

After reaching the left-hand side of the box, the Real winger cuts inside between Kounde and Pedri before skipping past Cubarsi and finishing to the bottom-right.

Lewandowski goal vs. Real Madrid (45+4 mins, Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid)

Robert Lewandoski lifts the ball over Thibaut Courtois and Barcelona retake the lead almost immediately ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/BEl1wZ5qWS — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 11, 2026

Lewndowski runs into acres of space between the Los Blancos defenders, and after being played through by Pedri, the veteran striker produces a neat chip to put Barca back in front!

Gonzalo Garcia goal vs. Barcelona (45+6 mins, Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid)

INCREDIBLE SCENES IN EL CLASICO ?



Three goals in the space of five minutes as Gonzalo García equalises for Real Madrid ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/iRAPimKMJx — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 11, 2026

Rodrygo curls an outswinging corner into the box from the right, and Dean Huijsen heads onto the crossbar from some distance.

The rebound off the woodwork causes a scramble in the area, and Garcia manages to direct a shot towards goal that hits both the left-hand crossbar and post on the way in.

Raphinha goal vs. Real Madrid (73rd min, Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid)

Raphinha gives Barcelona the lead once again ?



A slip and a deflection makes the goal tough for Courtois to anticipate ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/h8BxVW5hjT — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 11, 2026

La Blaugrana work the ball across the opposition box to Raphinha, who takes a touch inside onto his right foot to make space for a shot.

The 29-year-old slips in the process of letting fly, but his effort deflects beyond a helpless Courtois.

90+1 min: Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona) red card

Mbappe takes the ball from Lamine Yamal and leaves the teenager on the floor with a fine turn, but as De Jong attempts to recover, he dives in with his studs up and receives a straight red card.

90+6 mins: Alvaro Fernandez Carreras (Real Madrid) big chance missed

Arda Guler pulls a low cross back to Alvaro Carreras on the edge of the box, but the left-back's shot is straight at Joan Garcia.

MAN OF THE MATCH - RAPHINHA

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

The Barcelona winger opened the scoring with a great strike in the first half before winning the final with a scuffed effort in the second.

Regardless of how they came, Raphinha is in blistering form at the moment, and Sunday's brace means that he has chipped in with eight goals in his last seven games.

BARCELONA VS. REAL MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Barcelona 68%-32% Real Madrid

Shots: Barcelona 16-12 Real Madrid

Shots on target: Barcelona 7-10 Real Madrid

Corners: Barcelona 5-6 Real Madrid

Fouls: Barcelona 18-12 Real Madrid

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona will travel to face Racing Santander in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday, while Real are away to Albacete for their quarter-final tie on Wednesday.