Preview: Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

08 Feb 2026 14:34

Birmingham City play host to West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday evening looking for the win that would move Blues to the brink of moving into the playoff spots.

At a time when the home side sit in 10th position in the Championship table, West Brom are down in 21st place as they continue to search for their first win under Eric Ramsay.

Match preview

Across their last 16 matches in all competitions, Birmingham have only scored three goals or more in a single game on two occasions.

That run started with a 1-1 draw at West Brom back on November 26, yet Chris Davies' side are continuing to enjoy their best spell of the campaign.

As a result of just one defeat in nine Championship fixtures, Blues are now back in contention for the playoffs, the current deficit standing at two points.

Four wins and two draws have been posted from their last six second-tier encounters, the most recent success coming over 10-man Leicester City by a 2-1 scoreline on Saturday.

Birmingham now have 30 points from their 15 games at St Andrew's, their only defeat coming when they were reduced to ten men in the 59th minute against Hull City in October before losing by a 3-2 scoreline.

© Imago

At a time when Birmingham boast one of the best home records in the division, West Brom hold one of the worst returns on their travels.

The Baggies have not prevailed in an away league game since beating Norwich City at Carrow Road on October 1, with their 10th such loss of the campaign coming on January 31 as they lost 3-0 at Portsmouth.

Ramsay spoke optimistically after West Brom's goalless draw against Stoke City at The Hawthorns on Saturday, insisting that it was a performance that delivered the kind of football that he wants to play.

Although a first clean sheet in his fifth match in charge is a step in the right direction, West Brom have netted just once in their last four contests.

Leicester's recent points deduction has provided West Brom with a much-needed boost in the race to avoid relegation, yet they are just one point above the bottom three with 15 games remaining.

Birmingham City Championship form:

W D W D W W

Birmingham City form (all competitions):

W D W D W W

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

L L L D L D

West Bromwich Albion form (all competitions):

W L L D L D

Team News

© Imago

Phil Neumann may miss out for Birmingham after suffering a muscular injury during the second half against Leicester.

Either Tomoki Iwata will move into the middle of defence or Jonathan Panzo could make his debut after arriving at the club on deadline day.

Midfielder Tommy Doyle and winger Patrick Roberts are options if Davies wishes to bring fresh legs into the midfield and on the flank.

Mikey Johnston and Aune Heggebo could return for West Brom, with Jed Wallace and Daryl Dike potentially dropping out.

However, Chris Mepham suffered a hamstring injury against Stoke and is likely to miss out. Charlie Taylor will deputise unless one of George Campbell or Krystian Bielik are in a position to return.

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Beadle; Iwata, Klarer, Panzo, Wagner; Solis, Paik; Roberts, Stansfield, Osman; Ducksch

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary, Gilchrist, Phillips, Taylor, Styles; Johnston, Molumby, Mowatt, Jimoh-Aloba; Price, Heggebo

We say: Birmingham City 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Although West Brom showed improvements during the draw with Stoke, they still do not look like a team who are going to score goals on a regular basis under Ramsay. With that in mind, we are backing Blues to come through with a hard-earned win to continue their upward trajectory since the turn of the year.

