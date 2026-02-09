Monday's Serie A predictions and previews including Roma vs. Cagliari

By Ben Knapton | 09 Feb 2026 00:00

Today's Serie A predictions include a stuttering Roma side against in-form Cagliari, as well as an inconsistent Atalanta BC against lowly Cremonese.

Still trailing behind Italy's top six, in-form Atalanta BC will welcome Serie A strugglers Cremonese to Bergamo on Monday evening.

While the hosts have resurrected their league campaign - and are now through to the Coppa Italia semi-finals - Cremo have gone nine games without a win and must be looking over their shoulders.

We say: Atalanta BC 2-0 Cremonese

Now back in business, Atalanta's attack is looking sharp, while they boast Serie A's best defensive record since the start of the year.

By contrast, Cremonese cannot buy a goal, and confidence has clearly drained out of last season's Serie B playoff winners, who are set to suffer another defeat.

After going three games without a win, Roma will look to kickstart their top-four quest on Monday, as they welcome in-form Cagliari to Stadio Olimpico.

But, having posted three straight wins in Serie A, the visitors will now aim to do the double over their hosts, following December's success in Sardinia.

We say: Roma 1-0 Cagliari

Although Cagliari pose a real threat in their current form, Roma should just edge a tight contest at the Olimpico.

The hosts are particularly tough to beat on home turf, where they have conceded just six league goals all season.

