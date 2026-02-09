Leeds United lineup vs Chelsea: Daniel James, Lukas Nmecha decicions

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 09 Feb 2026 01:17

Following last Friday’s 3–1 win over Burnley at Elland Road, Daniel Farke may be tempted to stick with a winning formula as Leeds United prepare for Tuesday’s trip to Chelsea.

That victory moved the Whites back on track after a heavy defeat to Arsenal the previous weekend, with Farke’s men sitting 16th in the Premier League table heading into this contest.

The German coach has an almost full squad to choose from, with Anton Stach appearing to be the only notable absentee after missing the Burnley clash with a hip problem.

Daniel James returned to action last time out after several weeks out injured, while Lukas Nmecha was named among the substitutes following a brief spell on the sidelines, but neither may force their way into the starting XI if Farke keeps faith with the 3-5-2 system used on Friday.

Karl Darlow is expected to continue in goal, which would mark a fifth successive league start since replacing Lucas Perri between the posts.

In defence, the back three of James Justin, Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk could remain unchanged, while Jayden Bogle is likely to operate at right wing-back again, boosted by his goal in the previous outing.

Gabriel Gudmundsson should occupy the opposite flank, with Ilia Gruev, Ethan Ampadu and Brenden Aaronson set to line up in the middle of the park once more.

Up front, Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin may continue their partnership, both arriving in good spirits after getting on the scoresheet against Burnley.



Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Rodon, Struijk, Justin; Bogle, Aaronson, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.