Premier League title race: Erling Haaland sets Anfield record as Manchester City show Arsenal credentials in Liverpool win

By Lewis Nolan | 09 Feb 2026 00:18

Manchester City's winning goal against Liverpool on Sunday was the latest winning goal on record by a visiting side at Anfield in the Premier League since 2006-07.

The Citizens left Anfield with three points, scoring two late goals to come from behind and beat the Merseysiders 2-1.

Dominik Szoboszlai's 74th-minute free kick was cancelled out by Bernardo Silva's 84th-minute equaliser, before Erling Haaland scored his side's second in the 93rd minute from the penalty spot.

Timed at 92:42, Haaland's penalty was the latest a travelling team have netted a winner against Liverpool at Anfield since the 2006-07 season.

City's win left Pep Guardiola's side in second place, six points behind first-placed Arsenal with 13 games left to play, and his side proved they are here to stay in the hunt for the Premier League title.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Title race assessed: Can Manchester City catch Arsenal?

Though the gap at the top of the table is six points, City will host Arsenal at the Etihad in April, and that match could be decisive in the title race.

Arsenal face three consecutive away games in the Premier League next, and while one of those matches comes against last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, clashes against Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur will likely prove far more challenging.

Mikel Arteta's side have dropped points in 41.7% of their away fixtures in the league so far - two losses, three draws and seven wins - so it would not be surprising if they dropped points in those matches.

The Gunners will also play Chelsea and Everton in two of the four games prior to the clash against City at the Etihad, and they will need to be at their very best to avoid their advantage over Guardiola's side shrinking.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Can Manchester City take advantage of Arsenal's nerves?

Arsenal have often been accused of failing to win when it matters most, with the club having finished second in each of the last three seasons.

The Gunners have taken nine points from a possible 24 against teams currently in the top six, and their struggles against better sides could cost them in the closing stages of the season.

Until Arsenal get over the line and prove they can overcome the pressure of competing for league titles, there will always be question marks about their credentials.