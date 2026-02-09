Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils set to 'battle' PL rival in Carlos Baleba race

By Saikat Mandal | 09 Feb 2026 20:43

Manchester United reportedly could face strong competition from other Premier League clubs in the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.

The 20-time Premier League champions reportedly made an attempt to sign Baleba last summer, but they backed off after knowing that the midfielder would cost in excess of £100m.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has made 17 starts in the Premier League this season, and a further three appearances have come from the bench, but his form has dipped alarmingly.

Casemiro is set to leave the club at the end of the season, while doubts remain over the long-term futures of Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils are still in the driving seat when it comes to a deal for Baleba, but they are likely to face competition from Premier League rival clubs.

Man Utd could face competition from Chelsea for Baleba

According to a report from TeamTalk, Chelsea hold strong interest in the midfielder while French champions Paris Saint-Germain like him too.

Baleba reportedly is eager to step up to an elite club, and wants to move to a team that can offer him Champions League football and the platform to win trophies.

After a disappointing campaign from Brighton, their chances of holding on to Baleba are slim, and they are braced for another potential exodus of talent.

The report claims that Baleba is valued at around £80-100m, and that both Chelsea and PSG are best placed to land him in the summer.

Other options for Man Utd if they miss out on Baleba

Kobbie Mainoo was linked with a move away from Old Trafford, but Ruben Amorim's exit as head coach means that he is likely to stay at the club.

Signing a quality holding midfielder is key, and the Red Devils have reportedly earmarked Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as a potential option.

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Rocco Reitz has reportedly emerged as an option during this summer's transfer window, while Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali has been linked.