Arsenal 'keeping tabs' on Essien-esque midfielder

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Ghana international midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi but could face competition from AFC Bournemouth.

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on rising young talent who has been compared to former Chelsea hero Michael Essien because of a similar playing style.

The Gunners spent around £250m during the summer window to assemble a strong squad, and they are reaping the benefits as they sit top of the Premier League table after 11 games.

The north London club are well stocked in their midfield department, but they could still look to add exciting young talents to their ranks.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Arsenal are keeping close tabs on Nordsjaelland youngster Caleb Yirenkyi, who is enjoying a fantastic season in Denmark.

Yirenkyi has impressed in new role

The 19-year-old midfielder initially played as a right-sided midfielder and even played as a right-back on his international debut in May.

Yirenkyi saw a massive change in his game after Nordsjaelland manager Jens Fonsskov Olsen transformed him into a defensive midfielder.

A big credit also goes to Essien, who works as assistant manager for the Danish outfit and has been helping the teenager grow into the new role.

The Ghana international's transformation in the number six role has led many fans and pundits to liken him to the former Chelsea great, and it has alerted several top clubs, including Arsenal.

Arsenal eye move for the youngster?

The report claims that the Gunners see the young prospect as one for the future, but they could face competition from Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries can offer him a pathway to the first team immediately, and Andoni Iraola has worked wonders with young players previously, which could be a big factor in Yirenkyi's decision on his next move.

The youngster is currently rated at £20m, and he could represent a bargain deal for any Premier League club looking to sign him.

The Gunners are also reportedly interested in signing Spanish midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, but doubts remain about where he will fit in the star-studded squad.